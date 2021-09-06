This N95 Mask Tote Bag Makes Your Pandemic Fashion Game Stronger





Surely everyone must be fed up with the COVID-19 pandemic by now. But if you still want to fully embrace the times, now there are more N95 mask options that you can add to your style collection, just not on your face. Recently, the Malaysian news portal SAID discovered something peculiar, tote bags in the form of N95 masks sold on popular online shopping platforms (like Shopee and The cage) in Malaysia. Take a look: PICTURE: Shopee PICTURE: Shopee The bags apparently come in two different sizes (small and large) and two different colors (black and white), with the straps resembling the elastic bands used to hold typical N95 masks in place on the face. On Shopee Malaysia, the bags cost US $ 3.10 (RM 12.90) for the smaller version and US $ 3.80 (RM 15.90) ​​for the larger one. PICTURE: Shopee PICTURE: Shopee PICTURE: Shopee As for the compartment of the bag itself, it’s pretty obvious that the whole aesthetic is supposed to look like the front of an N95 mask. There is even text on the sides that says “Stop COVID-19. Let’s gather together and go back to good weather” which is supposed to be a popular phrase billed as a rallying call to fight the pandemic (we researched it on Google, but we can’t really be sure). PICTURE: Shopee According to the product description on Lazada, the bags are made of cotton canvas and are all thick, water resistant and durable. From the photos alone, they look sturdy enough to take to the supermarket or for a quick run outside to shop. PICTURE: Shopee Looking around other regional markets, it also turns out that such bags are available online in the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore, with prices ranging from around US $ 3 to US $ 15 depending on where you shop. PICTURE: The cage No doubt those who want to hammer home the message of wearing a mask in public can get one for themselves. Remember, wearing an oversized mask bag is no substitute for the real one! Read more cultural stories: 72-year-old grandfather lost in Thai jungle survived by drinking puddles for 3 days Crocodile terrorizing Indonesian vax center belongs to 15-year-old boy Learn about the unique story of 120-year-old Laksa Johor from Malaysia Follow Mashable SEA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, and Telegram. Cover image from The cage and Shopee.

