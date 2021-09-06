More men wear skirts and were there for it

There is no getting around the subject, skirts are no longer just for women. In fact, they’ve always been for men too.

In ancient Greece and Rome, men’s skirts were associated with youth, virility and hyper-masculinity. Ancient Egyptian nobles, on the other hand, were known to don schenti, a rectangular piece of fabric wrapped around the hips. For decades, fashion designers sent men down their runways in skirts, while guys in moves like punk and grunge donned skirts like self-expression symbols. A straight married grandfather went viral to pair her button-down shirts and suit jackets with high heels and pencil skirts.

Nowadays, as more and more people adopt non-binary fashion, and celebrities and influencers are helping to push him towards the mainstream, it seems the man in the skirt is no longer about history, tailoring or subcultures – he’s now the average guy. from the street.

“I am 6’4”, and around 210 pounds. It’s incredibly difficult to find a skirt that fits me, ”19-year-old Oregon student Liam Kalhagen told VICE.

Kalhagen began to flirt with the idea of ​​wearing skirts in an attempt to spice up her style, and eventually found the one that suited her at a thrift store.

“Most stores have sections for men and women. Except you can find everything you find in men in women, but not the other way around, ”Kalhagen said.

He pointed out that jeans are usually unisex, but skirts and dresses are usually only made for women.

“The world of menswear has significantly fewer styles of clothing than the womenswear sector. Why can’t he [skirts and dresses] specifically designed for the male body to be available for purchase in everyday stores? It doesn’t make sense to me.

For Kalhagen, putting on a skirt was both a response to these sartorial limitations and a challenge to her own sense of style.

“I wanted to be able to be successful,” he said, adding that people are now becoming less critical and social media has helped normalize the idea of ​​a man in a skirt.

On TikTok, videos with the hashtag #boysinskirts total approximately 168.5 million views, while those with the hashtag #meninskirts total approximately 52.4 million.

Kalhagen’s own TikTok video of him in a skirt garnered around 1.2 million views and over 396,000 likes, with comments like “You are amazing in this” and “This is so powerful”.

Brian Batesy, a 22-year-old actor and influencer from Massachusetts, has a simple reason for wanting to wear skirts.

“I love how they look,” Batesy said. “They make my legs look great.”

He said wearing skirts can also seem rebellious because they are a statement against “lame and boring” social norms.

“In my opinion, clothing is not inherently gender specific,” he said. “Skirts are for everyone. It is a garment and it should not be attached to any gender.

These feelings about clothing and gender resonate with 27-year-old cybersecurity analyst Casian Moore of California, who said what he wears has nothing to do with his sexuality.

“The problem is, most people assume that the presentation of gender corresponds to sexuality,” he said.

That’s not to say that gender and sexuality don’t have a place in conversations about men in skirts. They do, and they are important.

“People have been harassed, beaten and killed because of their gender presentation,” he said, “The only reason I can even wear skirts in public is because of the sacrifices made in the queer community. . “

Moore identifies as a straight cisgender male and has said that while he enjoys wearing skirts for style and comfort, he also wears them in solidarity with the community that has made it possible for men like him to wear skirts and be accepted.

“Hate crimes against trans women and other LGBTQ members are rife. With a new generation of people normalizing fluid gender fashion, I hope this will help LGBTQ members feel more comfortable presenting their preferred gender in public, ”Moore said.

As people have become more free to explore their gender and sexuality, they have also become more free to explore ways of expressing themselves, including through fashion.

“I think as the gender barrier starts to crumble, we hope to see a lot of things that are seen as traditionally male or traditionally female become more fluid and accessible by any gender identity,” he said. declared Kalhagen. “If we can remove the social norms surrounding clothing, men should feel free to express themselves in any [ways] They want.”

Moore said random people come to him to compliment his outfit when he wears skirts, but he also gets a few “what are you wearing” looks every now and then.

Kalhagen has had similar experiences, adding that he appreciates people’s facial reactions to seeing him in a skirt.

“I know people judge me, but it’s just a side effect of working to change the societal norm around men and fashion,” he said.

