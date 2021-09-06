Annual Ujamaa Fest will fill Wyandanch Plaza with food, fashion, art and more

Wyandanchs Square will soon be buzzing with fashion, art, cuisine and music and it will all be the product of black-owned businesses.

Later this month, the plaza, which is near the Wyandanch Long Island Rail Road station, will be the site of the fourth annual Ujamaa Fest, an event that brings together dozens of black-owned businesses from the region. three states. This year, it’s held in conjunction with the nonprofit Wyandanch Plaza’s annual fundraising gala, which supports free programs in the square, such as yoga classes.

Falischa Moss, from Brentwood, started the festival in 2017 with her husband, Billy. The couple are also the founders of Black Long Island, a Facebook social meeting space and black-owned online business directory.

The Mosses had attended events highlighting black-owned businesses, but they were all in New York City, said Falischa Moss, 43.

“I realized we were missing that part, having festivals in a black community, for black people,” she said. “Not everyone can travel to the city, so we thought it would be a good idea to do something similar here on Long Island.”

The Swahili word Ujamaa means cooperative economy, and it is one of the seven principles of Kwanzaa. Ujamaa Fest has grown over time, with over 100 vendors and 500 attendees last in 2019, Moss said. It was canceled last year due to the pandemic, but she said around 50 vendors have already registered for this year’s event.

The goods and services provided range from clothing and jewelry to art and tutoring services. Plans for this year include demonstrations, such as candle-making and cooking, a fashion show, and live music.

Receive news from Suffolk this week newsletter! The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, delivered to your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Register, you agree to our privacy policy.

“It’s really about getting our dollars flowing between us and helping small businesses thrive,” Moss said.

An opportunity to showcase businesses is especially important since the pandemic has resulted in such a high number of closures for black homeowners, said Phil Andrews, president of the Long Island African-American Chamber of Commerce.

“There is a lot of wealth in the black community when you look at us as a whole, but you have to create places like this so that these dollars can support the African American community,” he said.

Damascus Lee, 49, and his wife, Sharon Solomon-Lee, 47, said they were excited to be the first sellers at Ujamaa Fest, bringing products from their Mind, Body and Soul candle business based in Baldwin.

“There is a sense of pride, a sense of accomplishment and giving back,” Lee said. “But it’s also a way of paying forward for all the things that those who came before us paved the way for us.”

Illustrator and comic artist Hudson Chanoine, 36, from Brentwood, has been to Ujamaa Fest twice.

“A lot of times you never know that there are people like you, who are scrambling, working hard to get their business started,” he said. “And then you find out they’re right next to you. It’s just a great experience to be surrounded by all of these.”

Ujamaa Fest will be held on September 25 from noon to 6 p.m. at 40 Station Dr., Wyandanch.