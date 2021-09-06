The EHL Group is dusting off its historic dress code





Lausanne Committed to embracing diversity and fostering inclusion within its community, EHL Group dusted off its historic dress code and introduced a new Guide to professional appearance which conforms to industry requirements, while allowing students and staff to express their personalities and individual identities. Learn real-world applications on campus The famous EHL dress code has been a fundamental element of the institution since its creation in 1893. Of course, the dress code has always evolved over time in order to stay as close as possible to the expectations of society and industry. With the new Guide to professional appearance, an essential element remained: the establishment of an educational tool, of a framework, which aims to support the development of soft skills and know-how by applying the standards of a professional environment on campus. Learning is also a social and experiential process at EHL, where educational goals are defined inside and outside the classroom. Unlike strict uniforms, Guide to professional appearance is an extracurricular learning activity that provides tangible demonstration and practice of life skills. Being the best version of yourself means staying true to yourself Among the main novelties, the Guide to professional appearance now incorporates cultural and religious diversities, which means that the wearing of religious symbols (such as Christian medals, scarves, kippahs, turbans, etc.) is now accepted on EHL campuses in Switzerland and Singapore. Another notable novelty, the Guide to professional appearance is now gender neutral, which means concretely that EHL will no longer make a distinction based on a binary vision, between a dress code for men and a dress code for women and thus, wearing a tie is no longer compulsory. In order to rethink this emblematic educational tool in an inclusive and benevolent way, the institution has surrounded itself with experts from the associative world such as Transgender Network Switzerland (TGNS). “With over 120 nationalities among our students, offices around the world and a brand new campus in Singapore, it was obvious to us to set more inclusive standards for our community so that everyone can express their choice of style and live fully its identity. Within an established framework, our employees and the future managers that we train are now invited to self-reflect on the most appropriate mode of presentation, which is a great educational exercise. enthuses Professor Michel Rochat, CEO of the EHL Group.

About the EHL Group The EHL Group comprises a portfolio of specialized business units that deliver hotel management training and innovation around the world. Based in Lausanne, Switzerland, the Group includes: EHL Lausanne hotel school is an ambassador of traditional Swiss hospitality and has been a pioneer in hotel education since 1893 with more than 25,000 alumni around the world and over 120 nationalities. EHL is the world’s first hotel management school offering undergraduate and graduate programs at its campuses in Lausanne, Singapore and Chur-Passugg, as well as e-learning solutions. The University of Applied Sciences is ranked # 1 by QS World University Rankings by subject and CEOWorld Magazine, and its gourmet restaurant is the only educational institution in the world to hold a Michelin star for the third year in a row. EHL Swiss School of Tourism and Hospitality has been a leading hotel management college for hospitality specialists for over 50 years. The College issues accredited Swiss Federal Vocational and Higher Education and Training Diplomas in its 19th century spa hotel in Chur-Passugg, Graubünden, to Swiss and international students from 30 countries. EHL Consulting Services is the largest Swiss hotel consulting company specializing in the implementation of a service culture, business consulting, as well as the development and quality assurance of training centers. EHL Advisory Services has offices in Lausanne, Beijing, Shanghai and New Delhi and has carried out mandates in over 60 countries over the past 40 years. www.ehlgroup.com

