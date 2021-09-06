How to wear a suit in 2021





Marks & Spencer, the barometer of how average UK stores, announced that it will now only stock men’s suits in less than half of its stores. Sales over the past year have been dismal, he says. Spot a flurry of articles in the fashion press about costume death, killed by a year of working from home in comfy stretch fabrics and fluffy socks. But believe me, the costume is not dead. On the contrary, it has evolved. It’s the renaissance of the work wardrobe focused on comfort rather than conformity. Despite years of eroding corporate dress codes, the age-old constraint of equating wearing a suit with a professional appearance is hard to shake. What is the golden mean for an office outfit that looks professional while still maintaining comfort? A good place to start is a quick Google from Gareth Southgate. Even before anyone had heard of Covid, the England manager was making headlines at the 2018 World Cup for his ultra-formal pitchside uniform: a navy three-piece suit worn with a striped tie. This summer, he appeared on the pitch at the Euros still wearing a suit (this time gray) but swapped the waistcoat for a knitted polo shirt made by British independent label Percival, a brand known for its casual workwear. The key to the new workwear wardrobe is to fill it with a solid stable of smart dividers The fine knit polo shirt is the new business shirt. It’s both laid back and laid back and feels equally suited to meetings and conferences in person and via Zoom. You’ll find them everywhere right now, from John Lewis to Sunspel, and even in fashion houses like Anglo-Italian in Marylebone. They have also appeared on recent Officine Générale and Hermès men’s fashion shows in Paris, as well as under stylish clothes in Milan at Brunello Cucinelli. The Italian designer himself is a master class when it comes to sophisticated chic and casual attire (seriously, look for it). < style="display:block;padding-top:150.1294%"/> Kiton The key to the new workwear wardrobe is to fill it with a solid stable of stylish pieces: fitted but relaxed pants, button-down shirts, fine knits and cashmere sports jackets, a suede shoe. The 2021 Work Wardrobe honors the traditional office dress code in form and function, but plays with feel. It means tough business, but in soft fabrics. And that may be the real key to a successful back-to-work wardrobe: opt for pieces in your comfort zone. And if it’s a good costume, so be it. Just slip it on with a knitted polo shirt.

