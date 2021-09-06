Check dress code, exam time, what not to bring into the exam room





NTA will host NEET 2021 on September 12, 2021. The NEET-UG 2021 dress code for male and female applicants must be followed. NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will organize the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) on September 12, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. More than 16 lakh candidates who will sit for the undergraduate medical exam must meet all of the NTA’s NEET 2021 guidelines. The review authority clarified the crucial guidelines on the NEET 2021 dress code in the newsletter. It is mandatory for aspirants to adhere to the dress code specified for both men and women. Applicants can read more details on the NEET 2021 dress code below. advised:MBBS Companion your comprehensive guide to the medical counseling and admissions processes.Click here| Click here take the free Aakash NEET simulation test NEET 2021 dress code for male aspirants Below is the NEET 2021 dress code for boys. Male applicants can only wear half-sleeved shirts or T-shirts.

Lightweight clothing with no or less zips, pockets, large buttons and embroidery can be worn by boys.

For the lower half, pants, simple pants can be worn.

Aspirants may only wear sandals and chappals in the NEET 2021 exam room. Footwear is prohibited inside the NEET-UG exam room. NEET dress code for candidates Below are the clothes allowed in the NEET UG 2021 dress code for girls. Candidates may only wear half-sleeved tops, shirts or t-shirts on the day of the exam

Low heels, sandals or chappals are allowed according to the dress code of NEET 2021.

No clothing with elaborate embroidery, flowers, brooches and more is allowed inside the examination room.

Aspirants should avoid wearing jeans.

No adornments such as earrings, nose rings, pendants, necklace bracelets and anklets are to be worn by NEET applicants. NEET 2021 dress code for cultural / customary dresses In accordance with the NEET-UG 2021 dress code guidelines, candidates who follow a respective custom or religion are permitted to wear cultural attire in the examination room. These aspirants should have mentioned the same when filling out the NEET application form. Students must show up at least one hour before the last report time for the exam, which is 12:30 p.m., for a proper search without any inconvenience. What not to bring to the NEET 2021 exam center Below are the items that are strictly prohibited inside the NEET 2021 exam room: Pieces of paper, pencil / geometry box, plastic sleeve, calculator, pen, scale, notepad, USB sticks and other textual objects

Devices such as cell phones, calculators, Bluetooth, headphones, microphones, pager, health bracelet.

Wallet, glasses, handbags, belts, cap, watch / wristwatch, bracelet, camera, ornaments / metallic and other items.

Open or wrapped food and bottled water.

Anything else that could be used for unfair purposes is also strictly prohibited. According to the latest NEET news, the NTA will post the tentative release date of the NEET admission card on September 9, 2021, on neet.nta.nic.in. The single medical exam will be conducted in 13 languages ​​for admission to undergraduate courses in Medicine, Dentistry, AYUSH, Veterinarian and BSc. Write to us at [email protected]



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.careers360.com/neet-2021-check-dress-code-exam-timing-what-not-carry-exam-hall

