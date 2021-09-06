Sailor Brinkley Cook flies around in a white eyelet LoveShackFancy dress while attending the Hampton Classic

Christie Brinkley’s youngest daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook showed up at The Hampton Classic in her hometown of Bridgehampton on Sunday.

The 23-year-old model photographer looked summery in a white eyelet dress from LoveShackFancy.

Eight-year-old Manhattan brand’s whimsical dresses can cost as low as $ 175 and up to $ 1,995.

Pee ! Christie Brinkley’s youngest daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook reveled in attending the Hampton Classic in her hometown of Bridgehampton on Sunday

Sailor accessorized her LSF lace look with a chunky brown belt and matching suede fringed bag and cowboy booties.

Cook beamed as she attended the 45th Annual World Class Equestrian Competition event for over $ 800,000 in prizes.

The Stunning SI Swimsuit share a snapshot of herself captioned “whoa there cowboy”, and her stepsister Alexa Ray Joel compared her to the effervescent Kate Hudson.

“Penny Lane … is that you?” Commented Billy Joel’s 35-year-old daughter.

Marvel! The 23-year-old model photographer looked summery in a white eyelet dress from LoveShackFancy

Wear white right before Labor Day: Eight-year-old Manhattan brand whimsical dresses can cost as low as $ 175 and up to $ 1,995

All in the details: Sailor accessorized her LSF lace look with a chunky brown belt and suede fringe bag and matching cowboy booties

Sitting pretty: Cook beamed as she attended the 45th annual world-class equestrian competition event for over $ 800,000 in prizes

“Penny Lane, is that you?” The stunning SI Swimsuit shared a snapshot of herself captioned “whoa there cowboy”, and her stepsister Alexa Ray Joel compared her to the effervescent Kate Hudson

Family friend Erica Pelosini Leeman joined Sailor, wearing a pink floral mini dress and matching high top sneakers.

The other ladies seated at the LoveShackFancy table were LSF founder Rebecca Hessel Cohen, Colleen Crivello, Danielle Bernstein, and Pamela Tick.

The first place winner’s “Best in Show” painting featured pink fans and floral-flavored pink candies from Carissa’s the Bakery.

From his VIP table, Cook had a excellent view of the approximately 1,500 horses entered each year in more than 200 separate competitions.

Another Miss’s Sissy: Family friend Erica Pelosini Leeman (M) joined Sailor wearing a pink floral mini dress and matching high top sneakers

“Ladies LoveShack! The other ladies at the LoveShackFancy table were LSF founder Rebecca Hessel Cohen, Colleen Crivello, Danielle Bernstein and Pamela Tick.

In Bloom: First-place “Best of Show” painting featured pink fans and floral-flavored pink candies from Carissa’s the Bakery

Lunch and Lunges: From his VIP table, Cook had an excellent view of the 1,500 or so horses entered each year in over 200 separate competitions

Not-so-typical teenager: The BLM supporter also posed for a photo with Romy, the 17-year-old daughter of disgraced journalist Matt Lauer, who showcased her legs in a plunging white minidress

The BLM supporter also posed for a photo with Romy, the 17-year-old daughter of disgraced reporter Matt Lauer, who showcased her legs in a plunging white mini dress.

Later that evening, Sailor attended a Hamptons Magazine party at the Surf Lodge where DJ Cassidy toured.

The function celebrating Danish model Nina Agdal was certainly a family affair with Cook’s 67-year-old model’s mother and half-brother also in attendance.

Tongue Out: Later that night, Sailor attended a Hamptons Magazine party at the Surf Lodge where DJ Cassidy filmed

‘Nice evening!’ The ceremony celebrating Danish model Nina Agdal (2-L) was certainly a family affair with the 67-year-old model Cook’s mother (2-R) and her half-brother Jack (L) also in attendance.

It’s unclear if the patronized socialite is still dating artist Ben Sosne, as they haven’t been pictured together since last year.

From July, her father Peter Cook was still engaged to Tulane University senior Alba Jancou, who is a year younger than Sailor.

Christie divorced the 62-year-old architect (her fourth husband) in 2008 after 12 years of marriage amid affair allegations with her 19-year-old assistant.