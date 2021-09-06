NOTICE: Sexism pollutes the sports industry

Sexism has marred all aspects of the sports industry and continues to do so today. In a seemingly progressive society, we are decades behind what we should be. Women are consistently seen as inferior to men, and this trend in sport needs to be addressed and worked on.

From a local perspective, I see a glaring lack of coverage in the women’s teams, as the men’s teams are present in every conceivable aspect of the media. The University of New Mexico has more female than male sports teams, so why do I only hear about the male teams? Plus, for a university that historically has better female teams (just take a look at women versus men basketball if you want an example) I’d like to see more representation in the area that actually wins.

Yet when there is indeed coverage of women’s sports, How? ‘Or’ What that the cover is made is a problem, as discussed in the item Separating men from girls: the gendered language of televised sports. This article discusses and analyzes the difference in comments for men and women and, needless to say, there is a clear divide; gendered terms often permeate the world of women while men are still being bred to be true athletes. Lived in 2021, right? It doesn’t look like it.

Women in sport are also impacted by the perception off the pitch. According to a study by Laurence Etling and Raymond Young in their item The sexism and authority of female sports presenters, both men and women found that a man’s voice sounded more authoritative than a woman’s when broadcasting the sports. In the same vein, dress code also comes into play. Let’s not forget last year when Dan McNeil, a longtime radio host in Chicago, compared the outfit of ESPN host Maria Taylors to the one that would be seen on Adult Video News, whose annual awards show is often described as the Oscars of porn according to the Washington post.

Too often women are subjected to this type of comment, ESPN said in a statement to Washington post. Athletic women deserve respect for their abilities and intelligence, not judgment on their appearance.

This statement comes despite the story of abused women at ESPN; reports of harassment and hostility have come from many different women who work at the point of sale.

For a female athlete, we see just as much sexism when looking at the dress. When the Norwegian women’s beach handball team attempted to wear less revealing clothing during a match (men wear shorts and tank tops while women are forced to wear tight bikini bottoms), they were fine a total of 1,500 euros ($ 1,700). This happened even after teams asked their athletes to play with the clothes they train in. Why do we control what these women wear? From what I remember, sport is about the game, not about the femininity of the players.

“They define how the public sees you,” said Olympic gold medalist Anna Watkins BBC . “I think it’s often an unintentional thing, but in some ways it’s more concerning as it shows unconscious bias… Men are not immune to comments about their physique, like when they are wearing tight jerseys, but women get it more and it’s more important because of the history of inequality.

To go even further in the world of commentators, there is still a blatant lack of respect towards female athletes. According to News from the WTVA , commentators will speak more often of a woman for a girl than a man for a boy.

“I mean, if you just flipped it over and thought of a commentator talking about a (a male athlete) as a boy, it’s funny,” said Janet Fink, a female athlete marketing expert. . News from the WTVA.

This, of course, occurs when commentators cannot even remember the names of female athletes, regardless of their skill level. It’s time to stop comparing the accomplishments of female athletes to those of male athletes, like comparing Katie Ledecky to being the woman Michael Phelps.

For a modern and civilized society, were very late. It’s time to take a long, hard look at the history of sexism that still stains sport and do something about it. But first, we need to start the conversation on the issue; long-term solutions will only come after a company-wide recognition of the problem.