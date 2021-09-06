The best fashion moments of the 2021 Venice Film Festival red carpet – Manila bulletin





Hollywood was in Italy this weekend as the film industry’s brightest stars came to the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The actresses graced her red carpet with the best clothes, blessing everyone with the glamor and the beauty of the night, a style party from our pre-pandemic era. Here are some of the best looks we’ve seen on the red carpet. Zendaya (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain)

zendaya

The “Dune” star wore a Balmain leather dress made by Olivier Rousteing from a cast model of the actress’ bust. Tucked away on Zendaya’s neck was the Magnifica Serpenti Hypnotic Emerald Necklace which features a precious cabochon-cut emerald of 93.83 cts. Anya Taylor-Joy (Photo by Getty Images) Anya Taylor-Joy “The Queen’s Gambit” star Anya Taylor-Joy looked pretty in pink, wearing a Dior couture piece by Maria Grazia Chiuri. For extra sparkle, she donned a choker from Tiffany and Co. Kirsten Dunst (Photo by Elisabeth A. Villa)

Kirsten dunst Kirsten Dunst brought the drama to the red carpet in a black ball gown by Giorgio Armani. Kristen Stewart (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto) Kristen stewart The latest to play Princess Diana in a movie is Kristen Stewart in a Chanel set by Virginie Viard. Molly Sims (Photo by Barcroft Media)

Molly sims Molly Sims sparkled, literally, in a metallic Carolina Herrera dress. Tiffany Haddish (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto) Tiffany haddish Actress Tiffany Haddish served old Hollywood glamor in a play by Christian Siriano Barbara Paz (Photo by Getty Images)

Barbara paz

Brazilian director Barbara Paz made a statement on the Amazon with her Gucci ensemble completed with a Superduper Joao Pimenta shirt and hat. Adriana Lima (Photo by Getty Images) Adriana lima Adriana Lima proved she’s still a bombshell in a custom red dress with a crossover bustier and a front slit from Etro. Cynthia Eviro (Photo by Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo The sparkle continued with Cynthia Erivo in an Atelier Versace dress made from her signature crystal mesh material. Penelope Cruz (Photo by Getty Images) Penelope cruz Regal as always was Penelope Cruz in a black and white Chanel haute couture. Taking 300 hours to complete, the dress was made of black Mikado textile, an off-white silk tulle petticoat and petal embellishments. Banner Photo through John Philipps



