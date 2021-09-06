Fashion
The Indian dress – What’s in it for me?
India is the only country that represents diverse cultures and portrays enormous expressions of life across these cultures.
India helped the whole world embark on an ethical clothing journey by simultaneously embracing Western culture which in turn gave birth to a baby and we named it Indo-Fusion.
There is something special about an Indian dress. It can also be worn and wrapped. The dynamics of an Indian outfit are not complicated at all, but are suitable for most body types.
For decades we have witnessed an era of different types of lehenga, sharara, garara, anarkali and saree. You talk about any festival or cultural occasion; people always prefer to dress in one of the outfits mentioned above.
Can Indian clothes make you feel fashionable?
Before answering the above, think about what fashion is for you?
Fashion is not something that has just been born. It has prevailed for centuries, indeed centuries.
Fashion is a way to express yourself through the resources you choose and that’s what makes you a Fashionista.
Anyone who is a fashionista is looking for a creation that is the latest, fashionable, admirable, unique, limited and, if possible, should be the one piece. If I had to guess, I’d rather assume that whatever will make you stand out as the center of attraction is what you’re trying to find right now.
It could be clothing, shoes, an accessory or a tattoo for that matter.
People usually try to keep up with all the upcoming trends and sometimes forget that not all mugs come with a saucer and these types of mugs are called mugs.
Fashion trends are different for different jobs and professions. You have the right to look fashionable and professional at the same time, whether you work in an office, showroom, hotel, institution or are a housewife. Fit and fancy has always caught the eye for a long period of time.
Have you ever thought about what will you look like if you start to assault yourself without assessing your body and face shape? An inverted triangle shaped body just can’t afford to make its shoulders a focal point. Rather, they should highlight and put all the emphasis on their waist and hip line. They should be very specific about the hem lines and the type of heels they are wearing.
Likewise, there are many other types of body shape like triangle, square, tubular etc. If you follow the trend of a tubular body shape when you are a triangular shaped person then you are doing yourself a complete injustice to yourself and even your followers. .
One of the latest trends is to go all monochrome. Just dress up the color of your eyebrows or you risk becoming the new prey of trollers!
Even if you choose to go for one color, use the same fabric for your potli (Indian definition of a handbag). Leather handbags and Jholas are a complete no to giving any traditional wear an exceptional look.
In the end, The Right Fit which has the audacity to improve your events and camouflage your chances is the fashion.
Disclaimer
The opinions expressed above are those of the author.
END OF ARTICLE
Sources
2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/the-skill-coach/the-indian-dress-whats-in-it-for-me/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]