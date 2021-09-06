The Indian dress – What’s in it for me?

India is the only country that represents diverse cultures and portrays enormous expressions of life across these cultures.

India helped the whole world embark on an ethical clothing journey by simultaneously embracing Western culture which in turn gave birth to a baby and we named it Indo-Fusion.

There is something special about an Indian dress. It can also be worn and wrapped. The dynamics of an Indian outfit are not complicated at all, but are suitable for most body types.

For decades we have witnessed an era of different types of lehenga, sharara, garara, anarkali and saree. You talk about any festival or cultural occasion; people always prefer to dress in one of the outfits mentioned above.

Can Indian clothes make you feel fashionable?

Before answering the above, think about what fashion is for you?

Fashion is not something that has just been born. It has prevailed for centuries, indeed centuries.

Fashion is a way to express yourself through the resources you choose and that’s what makes you a Fashionista.

Anyone who is a fashionista is looking for a creation that is the latest, fashionable, admirable, unique, limited and, if possible, should be the one piece. If I had to guess, I’d rather assume that whatever will make you stand out as the center of attraction is what you’re trying to find right now.

It could be clothing, shoes, an accessory or a tattoo for that matter.

People usually try to keep up with all the upcoming trends and sometimes forget that not all mugs come with a saucer and these types of mugs are called mugs.

Fashion trends are different for different jobs and professions. You have the right to look fashionable and professional at the same time, whether you work in an office, showroom, hotel, institution or are a housewife. Fit and fancy has always caught the eye for a long period of time.

Have you ever thought about what will you look like if you start to assault yourself without assessing your body and face shape? An inverted triangle shaped body just can’t afford to make its shoulders a focal point. Rather, they should highlight and put all the emphasis on their waist and hip line. They should be very specific about the hem lines and the type of heels they are wearing.

Likewise, there are many other types of body shape like triangle, square, tubular etc. If you follow the trend of a tubular body shape when you are a triangular shaped person then you are doing yourself a complete injustice to yourself and even your followers. .

One of the latest trends is to go all monochrome. Just dress up the color of your eyebrows or you risk becoming the new prey of trollers!

Even if you choose to go for one color, use the same fabric for your potli (Indian definition of a handbag). Leather handbags and Jholas are a complete no to giving any traditional wear an exceptional look.

In the end, The Right Fit which has the audacity to improve your events and camouflage your chances is the fashion.

