Fashion
Fashionista: Express yourself, make a statement – fashion can define our full and authentic selves
By Catrena B. Thomas
Inspired fashion
Fashion has always been a way of expressing yourself individually and collectively. Fashion is a statement of the times; it reflects the thinking of the people at that particular time.
I remember the ’70s when Black is Beautiful was a new expression, black women wore their hair natural (meaning they didn’t use chemicals to straighten their hair) and they wore bright colors that reflected their personality, their origins and their culture.
I’m a kid of the 80s and 90s. We were confused at best. Our style was everywhere. I remember the jelly shoes, the lace gloves, the styled hair, the fluorescent colors, and the rock-n-roll band Guns and Roses playing in the background. It was an era of exploration and fun for me and my peers.
Fashion has brought us together and has separated us.
I remember wearing the We Are the World t-shirt, which was part of an effort to end hunger in Africa and I remember high school teens wearing strong white t-shirts that sparked a riot racial.
Even just last year, we saw shirts with Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter.
Fashion is a powerful tool that can divide or unite, but the great thing is that we can choose how we use that power.
I’m in the mood to use fashion to make and create your own statement and bring others together to show how powerful and beautiful we are.
This journey and my love for fashion started with my mom. I was coming home after a long day at school and had a brand new outfit lying on my bed. It made me feel beautiful and special. This is what I want all women to feel beautiful, empowered and special like you are.
The media has done us all a disservice by defining beauty so narrowly, but I’m encouraged by the changes I’ve seen over the past few years. The appearance of beauty is starting to expand and become more inclusive of all.
Most women only wear about 10% of their wardrobe items (www.lifestylefifty.com) because we opt for comfort instead of exploring something new. We buy all these beautiful pieces that we are passionate about and reflect our personality, but we are afraid to wear them because we don’t want to stand out in the crowd. There are several times that I put on an outfit that I like and decided not to wear it because I felt the crowd, the group, the business meeting couldn’t take it, so I changed to something much more acceptable.
However, I have decided not to dim my own light because others cannot handle my brightness. If I’m too bright for you, shade it in because that’s what I am.
I challenge you the next time you go into your closet, wear this dress, put on those pants, and let your beautiful personality shine through. We need it, and we need you to be fully authentic at the table, in the headquarters and in the boardroom.
In this monthly column, we’ll explore the intersection between fashion, women’s empowerment, and the culture of the day.
Join us in this conversation.
Catrena B. Thomas is the owner of Inspired Fashion, an online clothing store for women. Discover it on www.inspiredfashion40.com. This is the first of a regular monthly column to appear on The NKyTribune.
She and boutique GlowGirl are hosting the Every Woman Fashion Show on September 11 at the Met Club. Buy your tickets here and have the chance to meet her in person.
