Brooke Shields cuts chic figure in yellow dress as she attends the Hampton Classic Grand Prix
Brooke Shields cuts a chic figure in a yellow dress as she attends the Hampton Classic Grand Prix with husband Chris Henchy
Actress Brooke Shields attended the Hampton Classic Grand Prix in Southhampton, New York with her husband on Sunday September 5.
The 56-year-old wore a yellow dress with a plunging neckline and stylish sunglasses. She was also holding a yellow pouch.
Her husband, Chris Henchy, 57, wore a more understated outfit with a gray sports coat and blue button-down shirt, but donned a yellow clutch to match his better half.
Social Event of the Season: Actress Brooke Shields attended the Hampton Classic Grand Prix in Southhampton, New York
Stylish couple: The 56-year-old wore a yellow dress with a plunging neckline and stylish sunglasses while her husband wore a more understated outfit
The Hampton Classic Grand Prix is one of the largest show jumping competitions in the United States. It’s an impressive social holiday in the Hamptons and usually signals that summer is coming to an end.
Competitors from around the world compete for more than $ 800,000 in prize money. Competitive national hunting champions, Olympic medalists and a number of amateurs make up the field of approximately 1,500 horses entered each year in more than 200 separate competitions.
The Hampton Classic Horse Show in its current form began decades ago when it evolved from a one-day show to a five-day event.
Summer is almost over: The Hampton Classic Grand Prix is an impressive social party in the Hamptons and usually signals that summer is coming to an end
Those who want respect, give respect: Shields took a photo with Sopranos actress Lorraine Bracco
Many celebrities came to enjoy the festivities. Shields took photos with Sopranos actress Lorraine Bracco, 66.
She wore an all white dress with a white jacket on top and a huge smile as the couple posed next to each other.
Model Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook, daughter of model and actress Christie Brinkley, also attended the event. She wore an all-white dress with an elegant brown belt.
Famous Offspring: Model Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook, daughter of model and actress Christie Brinkley, also attended the event
Famous friends: Brinkley-Cook and Romy Lauer posed for a few photos together
Brinkley-Cook also took some pictures with the child of another famous face Romy Lauer.
Matt Lauer’s 17-year-old daughter also wore an all-white dress.
Both of her parents, now divorced, were seen at the same event in the Hamptons last week, PageSix reported.
Former New York Real Housewife Kelly Bensimon also attended the event. The real estate agent wore a short white dress with a thin blue belt.
The Real Hamptons Housewife: Former New York Real Housewife Kelly Bensimon also attended the event. The real estate agent wore a short white dress with a thin blue belt
