Fashion
Two Jewish fashion icons supporting women in industry
Being a woman can be a challenge – the fashion world is both a place of expression and comfort. Self-made entrepreneurs and fashion icons Tory Burch and Sara Blakely sit on opposite ends of that spectrum, filling it.
Blakely thinks this is her “call to support women”.
That’s what her Instagram bio says, but Blakely made it her slogan and manifested it in her own business, Spanx.
Spanx is an underwear company, the genius of Sara herself, armed with the aim of “helping[ing] women feel good about themselves and their potential.
The story goes, according to the website, that she was looking for an item of clothing that would give her a slick look under her white pants. She cut the feet off her pantyhose, and that was it. As of August 4, Blakely’s net worth stood at $ 750 million, according to her Forbes profile.
Spanx offers a wide range of clothing for women, from underwear to comfortable loungewear.
Shopping is cool, but Spanx has a rotating philanthropy committee to make Spanx products accessible in a modern capitalist society, available to women around the world.
“Just because of their gender, they don’t have the same chance that I had to create my own success and follow my dreams,” Blakely wrote in her Giving Pledge in 2013.
The Giving Pledge is a forum for philanthropists to give back to their communities and the causes they care about. Blakely fits the bill, committing half of his fortune, according to the Spanx Foundation website.
In her pledge, she wrote: “I am convinced that we would all be in a much better place if half of the human race (women) were empowered to prosper, [to] invent.
“As many of the world’s natural resources are depleted, one of them is waiting to be released: women. “
With rotation, each board decides where the company’s profit portion goes.
Blakely’s appeal doesn’t end there. Spanx is the mastermind behind the Leg-UP program, which markets the products of other women entrepreneurs in the company’s catalog, says Blakely in her pledge.
TORY BURCH, an avant-garde fashion name, provides the clothing Spanx goes under.
The company was started by Tory herself in 2004, with the aim of empowering women in general, and women entrepreneurs in particular.
It’s not all fashionable. The Tory Burch Foundation, established in 2009, is dedicated to guiding women entrepreneurs to exposure and success by providing them with resources.
It includes a scholarship program, a capital program that makes it easier to provide affordable loans to women entrepreneurs, as well as a series of webinars to make business management training more widely accessible.
In 2017, the company launched the #EmbraceAmbition initiative, tackling stereotypes, sexist double standards linked to ambition, and unconscious and unresolved prejudices regarding gender, race and sexuality.
“As a designer, I strive to create beautiful pieces that inspire women to live with confidence and optimism. As an entrepreneur, I want to give back in everything we do, ”Burch said, according to the company’s website.
