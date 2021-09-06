Teenage girl leads protests against ‘sexist’ and ‘racist’ dress code





Photo: Jeff J Mitchell (Getty Images) In most states, the school year has already started, which means that the practice of punish teenage girls for arbitrary dress code violations. At a college in Georgia, a group of 50 to 60 students protest their administration’s policies by wearing matching outfits every Friday: T-shirts that call out the sexist, racist and classist dress code. The protest was sparked by an incident that happened on the very first day of class at Simpson Middle School, on New York Times reports. Sophia Trevino, 13, believed Shed had chosen the perfect outfit for the first day of school to be quickly disciplined once she arrived. According to the outlet, a dress code enforcement teacher lined up students as soon as they entered school, including Sophia, who was wearing aged black jeans. The teacher determined that because the rips in Sophia’s jeans were higher than her fingertips, she had violated the dress code and wrote Sophia and 15 other girls before her first period. In addition to the weekly events, Sophia has started a petition calling Simpson to replace their current dress code with a used in a Canadian school district, which allows students to expose their shoulders, abdomen and cleavage. The Board of Directors responsible for the Canadian dress code wrote that it recognizes that dress decisions reflect individual expression of identity, socio-cultural norms and economic factors and are personal and important factors for health. and the well-being of a person. Needless to say, most dress codes in the United States are not designed with this reality in mind. Rather, they are deployed as mechanisms to turn young girls’ bodies into sites of shame and stigma. While schools may describe their dress codes as setting a standard for dress appropriate for the learning environment, the girls at Simpson Middle School can easily see the heart of what they stand for. G / O Media may earn a commission At school, they think boys just drool over our shoulders and thighs, Sophia told the Times. They are not. They don’t care. And even if they do, it’s not our fault. It’s theirs. After a sudden flood of media attention, Simpson Middle School appears to have removed fingertip measurement from its dress code, but the rest of the politics remain intact, according to the Times.

