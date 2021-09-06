What will it take for fashion to reduce greenhouse gas emissions? | BoF Professional, News and Insights

In late August, a group of protesters from the climate action group Extinction Rebellion gathered outside Selfridges on Oxford Street in London, carrying banners with slogans stating that fashion is addicted to dirty oil and code red for fuels fashion fossils.

The protest reflects growing pressure on the industry to play its part in the climate crisis as consumers, policymakers and investors become increasingly aware of the environmental impact of fashion and the need urgent action.

Selfridges has made significant commitments to adopting more environmentally friendly approaches to fashion, but has been singled out for stocking brands with high polyester content and because its owner, the Weston family, also owns the clothing giant. fast fashion Primark, Extinction Rebellions Fashion Action Group said in a statement. .

Selfridges declined to comment. Primark did not respond to the BoF’s request for comment.

The protest comes weeks after the world’s top climatologists issued a stern warning that the planet is heading towards catastrophic warming levels, with significant emission reductions needed over the next 10 years to avoid the worst effects of the world. climate change. Human activity has been shown to be the unequivocal cause of the rise in global temperature, which is expected to exceed the globally agreed limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius by the middle of this century, according to the Panel’s report. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

It is difficult to determine the role of fashion in the crisis, but studies have put the industry’s greenhouse gas emissions at between 4 and 10% of the world total. In 2018, they stood at 2.1 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, a number that must be halved by the end of the decade to align with international climate targets, according to a report. published last year by consultants McKinsey and Global Fashion Agenda, a sustainability program. industry forum.

Based on the industry’s current trajectory, it will not meet the reduction target by 2030, according to the report.

Many brands are just starting to consider setting substantial emissions targets. Until now, efforts to reduce emissions in the industry have largely focused on initiatives such as powering the company’s headquarters with renewable energy and building stores to be economical. in energy. But most of the industry’s impacts occur much deeper in the supply chain.

A recent study of the climate commitments of 47 brands by climate advocacy group Stand.Earth, found that only three of the companies targeted, Asics, Mammut and REI, were aiming to reduce emissions across their chain. supply to a level that aligns with a degree of 1.5 degrees. path.

Without a firm commitment to halve emissions over the next decade and switch to renewables in the supply chain, not in storefronts and head offices, these kinds of flashy commitments and strategies the eye barely makes sense, said Muhannad Malas, climate campaign manager at Stand.Earths.

There are signs that the industry is starting to change its approach. The United Nations Fashion Charter, a coalition of more than 100 brands, is working to update the emissions target agreed by its signatories to align it on a 1.5 degree trajectory. Individual brands are also increasing their ambitions.

But fashion must also go beyond goal setting and into strategic action. Some potentially impactful initiatives are already underway, but they will require much more attention and investment to expand meaningfully across the industry.

Go deep into the supply chain

Last year, the Apparel Impact Institute (Aii), a sustainable supply chain initiative, worked with 105 textile factories in India, Italy, Mainland China, Taiwan and Vietnam to reduce 78,000 tonnes greenhouse gas emissions.

We all know we need to invest in energy efficiency [and] renewable energies in the supply chain.

The program targets one of the most polluting areas of the clothing supply chain, helping factories and dyers with projects that save money and energy. Simple adjustments to improve energy efficiency, like pipe insulation, will pay off in the long run, reduce emissions, and pave the way for larger investments in new electrical equipment or renewable energy sources later, according to the Aii.

The organization plans to roll out its program to 1,000 facilities by 2024, but such initiatives must scale rapidly across the supply chain to achieve the necessary emission reductions over the next decade.

The production and manufacturing of raw materials remains the dirtiest part of the industry and many factories and dyers still use inefficient coal-fired equipment, making it the industry’s carbon hotspot, Maxine said. Bdat, director of the New Standard Institute sustainable fashion think tank.

In front of the costs

Efforts to reduce emissions from industry will require substantial investments in innovation and cleaner infrastructure. Achieving net zero emissions by 2050, in line with international climate targets, is likely to cost the fashion industry more than $ 700 billion, according to early indications from Aii’s work with UK bank HSBC and Fashion for Good, an Amsterdam-based sustainability platform, for a forthcoming report on the subject. About $ 300 billion will need to be spent to phase out coal-fired power plants and introduce renewables, their research suggests.

So far, brands have largely let suppliers bear the cost of reducing their environmental impact, but industry transformation will require a more collaborative approach.

One of the huge elephants in the room is that we all know there has to be an investment in energy efficiency [and] renewable energies in the supply chain, said Michael Sadowski, independent sustainability consultant. Generally speaking, the brands have not intervened to say that we are going to co-invest with you or that we are committed to paying more for your products.

Established mechanisms to fund sustainable change already exist, but fashion companies will need to deepen their commitment to suppliers.

There is a limit to what [brands] can do without decision-makers.

For example, brands can use their credit ratings to get better loans to fund long-term renewable energy contracts for suppliers. Likewise, the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC) has country-specific financing programs in Bangladesh and Vietnam, as well as broader vendor financing programs that offer lower loan rates to manufacturers who have invested in cleaner production and energy efficiency.

Advocate for carbon-free policies

In many manufacturing countries, fossil fuels are the cheapest (or only) energy source available. But brands can leverage their purchasing power and influence to support campaigns for policies that end fossil fuel subsidies and create better incentives for renewable energy.

There is a limit to what [brands] policymakers can do without, said Laila Petrie, CEO of the 2050 sustainability consultancy. Brands should recognize their role in advocating for change.

Some companies are already engaged in key manufacturing centers. Apparel giants including Puma and H&M Group wrote an open letter to the Cambodian government in August 2020, warning that plans to open new coal-fired power plants made the Southeast Asian country a source less attractive to manufacture. Vietnamese authorities received a wave of encouragement from a consortium of 29 brands including H&M Group, PVH and Nike in December last year to make it easier for companies to buy renewable energy from suppliers.

Find new ways to grow

The industry has started testing the waters to decouple financial performance from growing emissions with new business models like resale and leasing. These generate income without depending on new production. But much faster change is needed to have an environmental impact, Petrie said.

What we need to start doing is looking at substitution, so we need to see people turn to proven low impact approaches, whether it’s better-done conventional production or these new business models, she said. declared. We need solutions now as we start to urgently start supporting, funding and scaling to ensure that in five years we will actually have done something.

