McKennie fails to dress for qualifying after breaking rules





NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) US midfielder Weston McKennie did not dress for Sunday night’s World Cup qualifier against Canada after breaking team rules for COVID-19. McKennie, who plays for Juventus, started Thursday night by opening the 0-0 draw in El Salvador and is among America’s best players. Unfortunately, I’m suspended for tonight’s game due to a violation of team COVID-19 protocols, McKennie said in a statement he posted on Instagram before the Americans played a draw 1. -1. I am sorry for my actions. I will be cheering on the boys a lot tonight and hope to be back with the team soon. US coach Gregg Berhalter is said to only say that McKennie violated team policy and declined to go into details. When asked if McKennie would be back for Wednesday’s game in Honduras, Berhalter replied: That remains to be seen. At 23 from Fort Lewis, Washington, McKennie left the Major League Soccers Dallas player development academy to sign with Germanys Schalke in 2016. He made his professional debut with Schalke in May 2017, a played three full seasons for the club and was loaned to Juventus for 2020-21. The Italian club bought back his contract the following March. Obviously, it’s not an ideal situation because he’s such an important player, an important character for this team, said midfielder Tyler Adams. He obviously brings what he does on the pitch, but even off the pitch, how close he brings the team together. So, yeah, it’s a bit of a bummer, but that was the next man’s mentality. McKennie was dropped for the Juventus derby in Turin on April 3 by coach Andrea Pirlo. McKennie and his teammates Paulo Dybala and Arthur did not dress, and Italian media reported the reason was a party at the McKennies Residence in Turin that violated Italy’s COVID-19 restrictions. Adams said the rest of the team were briefed on the situation at a team meeting on Sunday. To be fair, it hurts us, Adams said. But I don’t think it affected the team too much. We were ready to go out and compete. Sebastian Lletget replaced McKennie in the American roster. We tried not to let this whole situation affect us too much, said American star Christian Pulisic. Obviously, it’s just about putting it all aside and focusing on the task at hand, really. And obviously we missed him today, and it’s just about going forward and trying to win games. ___ More AP football: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

