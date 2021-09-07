Stylish seniors inspire the fashion elite





Stylish seniors on the streets of Shanghai. QIN XIAO / FOR CHINA DAILY

A young photographer changes our outlook on the elderly. Li Hongyang reports. At first glance, fashionable lifestyles have little to do with China’s elderly population. According to the stereotype, it is just those people who dress in flowery clothes and dance together in plazas, or they are the ones who rush to be the first to buy cheap vegetables. However, the seniors of Shanghai allow Qin Xiao to discover a world far from the stereotypical image. In pictures taken by the 33-year-old freelance photographer, the stylish seniors show their distinct attitude to life and their understanding of fashion. They are not professional models or famous personalities, just ordinary people. Qin posts photos he took on the street to his account on Sina Weibo, China’s Twitter-like platform. It has approximately 55,000 subscribers. “I like retro, and I also like to do something different and choose a road with little traffic. It’s common to see well-dressed young people, but it’s special to see this approach in the seniors,” a- he declared. Under Qin’s lens, some elderly people are dressed casually, but with style, while others are dressed exquisitely. In a July photo, an old man wears blue silk pajamas with white rose patterns to walk his dog. He pairs his outfit with red and blue sneakers, a white baseball cap and a red dog leash. Comments posted under the snap are as follows: “How is he able to look so stylish in his pajamas?”; “I also have a blouse with roses. I’ll go get it and put it on”; “I’m going to dress like this when I’m old”; and “Fashion has nothing to do with age. It’s just boys and girls with wrinkles.” In a photo that garnered 45,000 likes, an elderly woman pairs white jeans with a white blouse dotted with black leaves. Her short, styled white hair echoes her pearl earrings and her black tote bag matches her black leather shoes. She wears a pair of black rimmed glasses to read messages on her phone. Comments included: “I’m not afraid of getting old anymore”; “She must have led an elegant life since she was young”; and “I’m going to start focusing on senior outfits for inspiration.” Qin explained his idea of ​​breaking down the clothing choices of the elderly, saying he had seen an elderly man on the street before wearing an old-fashioned, stylish jacket of a fabric and style that is no longer. available. “I felt the urge to record it from my first glimpse of the outfit,” he said.

