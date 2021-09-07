Highlights from Stockholm Fashion Week Spring 2022





Stockholm Fashion Week was a relatively low-key affair that consisted mostly of studio tours (digital and in-person) and a scattering of live shows. The focus of the week was sustainability, in particular its intersection with innovation and the technological areas in which Sweden excels. A recent IPCC report issued a code red warning to humanity; Yet overall, the Swedish fashion industry remains optimistic about the change. The technology can help with the development of new functional fibers, sorting, tracking, etc., but what is clear is that a lot of attention needs to be paid to pre-production, where around 80% of the environmental impact occurs, it is also long before designers enter the scene. In a candid speech at the Encouragement for Action Awards, hosted by the Stockholm Fashion District, Dr Philip Warkander spoke clearly against the dangers of downplaying the challenges of sustainability to make it easy and acceptable (the equivalent of loving a posting on Instagram, you might be told), when a lot of personal and collective action is needed. At Fashion Future Conference, hosted by SFW, computer scientist and robotics expert Professor Danica Kragic Jensfelt concluded her comments with an intriguing statement. I think what we wear and what we eat are getting closer and closer, she said. Can we eat what we wear and can we wear what we want? I think we have to live with such thought. We’re basically like a very large recycling plant, ourselves as individuals. It was another reminder that sustainability is as much about people as it is about materials, policies, investments and technological innovation. Jade Cropper, Spring 2022 Photo: Isak Berglund Mattson Mrn / Courtesy of Jade Cropper Iggy Jeans, spring 2022 Photo: Isak Asia / Courtesy of Iggy Jeans There is a sense of change going on in Stockholm. While two established brands I spoke to were keen to distinguish themselves as Swedish brands rather than Scandinavian, digital native designers seem to have a different, more holistic view of the world. And they are positioning themselves within the industry as a whole, not just at the local level. Remake, spring 2022 Photo: Andreas Kock / Courtesy of Remake Minna Palmqvist, spring 2022 Photo: Isak Berglund Mattson Mrn / Courtesy Minna Palmqvist A number of new generation designers seem less interested in the connection between fashion and lifestyle and instead focus on fashion as an individual and often idiosyncratic expression. On the surface, the work of Stockholm-based Jade Cropper, for example, seems to have more in common with body-con designers like KNWLES, or the other designers gathered in my colleague Steff Yotkas’ Summer of Skin story, than with any local brand. . Yet the social systems that support the creativity of Croppers (no student loans, universal health care, vacations) are very different. To an outsider, the idea of ​​a lifestyle that allows design rather than being a brand concept seems not only new, but enduring. Here, a look at some of the news from Stockholm Fashion Week.

