Kolor RTW and Homme Spring 2022 – WWD

When it was announced that Junichi Abe would be performing a rare show in Tokyo as part of Rakuten’s By R program that he launched as the main sponsor of Tokyo Fashion Week, expectations were high. Abe did not disappoint, neither with his collection nor with the production of the show.

Members of the public were told to arrive punctually at a busy train station in central Tokyo, but most did not immediately realize that they would also be boarding a chartered city train, which would take them to a near station. empty on the outskirts of town. There, models paraded in the train, as well as along the platform. All maps and advertisements inside the train had also been removed and replaced with Kolor-branded signs bearing phrases such as “where are we going?” and “it starts from here”.

The collection lived up to the brand’s name, with Abe mixing different colors and textures into looks that had a bit of everything from preppy to grunge to futuristic. A metallic silver one-shoulder dress was topped with a cropped shiny purple asymmetric turtleneck, and sheer vinyl appeared as an accent on shoes and jacket collars.

Much of the collection seemed to be better suited for fall than spring: velvet joggers with an oversized plaid blazer, layered cardigans in dark green and burgundy, and an extra-long puff-sleeve coat cut out in stripes. below the waist. But there were also long ruffled dresses and skirts for women, and square polo shirts with contrasting collars for men. Sheer or ruffled chiffon blouses, and a short-sleeved red knit t-shirt with a sky-blue lace back gave a cool femininity to the borrowed boy look, and bespoke men’s jackets worn with trouser pants. tracksuits brought a Polish preppy feel to modern streetwear.