Brayan Padilla’s strike pushes Maryland’s No.11 men’s football past Virginia, 2-1

Brayan Padilla took matters into his own hands.

Apparently intercepting a pass that seemed intended for Malcolm Johnston, Padilla immediately threw an unexpected shot into the upper left corner of the goal. Caught off guard, Virginia goaltender Holden Brown jumped in vain as the shot hit the goal.

I just saw the ball there and didn’t think about it, said Padilla. I went there, as soon as the balloon took off from my foot, I knew it was coming in.

Padilla rushed to the corner to celebrate with his teammates and the crowd of Maryland male football fans who had traveled to Audi Field for the rivalry game.

Powered by Padilla’s goal in the 77th minute, the No.11 Terps emerged victorious 2-1, beating the Virginia Cavaliers.

Early feedback showed exactly what was expected: tough and uncompromising play between the two longtime opponents. In the second minute, Hunter George dribbled between defenders, before catching the stretched leg of a Cavalier defender, falling sharply forward.

For me, it was really easy to get into the game when it was such a big environment, said George. Right away you feel the first tackle and then bang, you’re in it.

Neither team was able to pull together much in attack, with the brutal play having a measurable effect on both teams attacking units. Either team’s first shot didn’t come until the 19th minute, when Johnston had a chance to save.

[No. 11 Maryland mens soccer rolls through George Mason, 2-0]

The chance hit Virginia in action, as the Cavaliers pushed the field and worked the right half before Michael Tsicoulias suddenly crashed and shot one into the left corner of the net.

Both teams came and went as each team woke up and began to take more chances with a 1-0 lead for Virginia. Cavalier goaltender Holden Brown made six saves in the first half as the Terps struggled to close the deficit.

The best chance for Sasho Cirovskis’ side was towards the end of the first half when Caden Stafford received a pass from Jacen Russell-Rowe and his shot barely hit the crossbar.

Five of the starters played 90 minutes three days ago and were therefore gassed in the first half, [but] we went through, said George.

More insanity ensued ahead of the period-end whistle, as Brett St. Martin battled a pair of Cavaliers for the ball before being seemingly downed by Tsicoulias, the No. 22 in Dawn, even if he was called up by Daniel Wright, who wears 23. The call on Wright was his second yellow card and sent him out of play for a controversial first-half end.

[Maryland teams savor return of fans to home venues]

With the Cavaliers fielding 10 men for the second half, it was obvious Maryland was strapped for blood on the attacking side. But as long as the spirit remained, the results just weren’t there, until a gift from Virginia gave the Terps a chance to equalize.

With ten men it’s a different game, said George. I don’t think they have them all in our box, the key is to keep wearing them out.

As George pushed through difficult territory he tripped in front of goal and the Cavaliers were called in for a penalty. A pair of Virginia players kicked the goalposts, visibly frustrated, and Ben Bender buried the leveling goal on the ensuing kick.

More offensive inefficiency tormented Maryland during the evening, but it was enough to at least take the Cavaliers away from their goal. But it would end unexpectedly.

A long-range rocket from Padilla scored in the upper left corner of the goal for the Terps and suddenly they were in the lead in the 77th minute.

With both teams fighting until the last minute, Virginias’ shorthandedness tormented them until the end as Cirovskis’s side prevented them from defending their own goal. Having the added advantage, Maryland took the 2-1 victory and notched their fourth straight victory.

The rivalry doesn’t really change and the expectations of our two programs, Cirovski said. It’s good now to at least equalize the series and I look forward to next year.