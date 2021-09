A UC student on the most common fashion trends we see this semester | Life and the arts

With the students back on campus fully, it’s safe to say there’s a lot of excitement in the air. No one has experienced this kind of normalcy in school for quite some time, and while homework, good grades, and time management may be top priorities for students on campus, fashion is also in the foreground. of our minds when we start a school year in person. . While gender doesn’t really matter when it comes to trends in 2021, there are some moves that seem to be mostly consumed by women. One of the biggest trends is the combination of a tote bag around your arm and a claw clip in your hair. Although the two trends have followed each other over the years, in 2021 it looks like they are here to stay. Tote bags are a practical and spacious accessory to keep students organized. The claw clip is a way to effortlessly lift your hair up while looking cute. When it comes to clothing, there are a few styles that stand out. The combination of biker shorts and an oversized t-shirt is similar to the claw clip in that it is minimal effort and maximum style. Another staple clothing is tennis skirts, paired with tops ranging from frilly tank tops to oversized sweatshirts and more. This kind of college girl look can be dressy or casual, which is why so many people adore it. When it comes to men’s clothing, there are a lot of trends that tend to be happening on campus. Accessories like baseball caps and neck chains add depth to any outfit and have gained traction on campus this year. Shorts that go above the knee are basic men’s clothing. The 5-inch, or shorter, crotch trend can be found in stores from brands such as LuLuLemon and Nike, and can be paired with graphic t-shirts a trend for men and women in designs with group logos, fun designs or images of student favorite TV shows. There are many other trends that are gender neutral on campus this fall. Footwear trends revolve around footwear like New Balances, Nike Duns, Vans, and Converse. Converse has been a shoe that has evolved over the years, but recently it has been worn in tons of styles including tops and platforms. Ripped jeans and denim are a classic gender-neutral trend that seems to get stronger with each passing year. Overall, fashion is open to interpretation and not limited by gender identity, as the growing fashion scene on the UC campus seems to show us this year. Only time will tell what other trends will drive the Bearcats forward as we dive weeks deeper into the semester.

