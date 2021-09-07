Fashion
Clothing donations pile up for Fort McCoy refugees
SPARTA (WKOW) – Labor Day saw increased traffic to the armory where nonprofit and military staff were sorting out donations for Afghan refugees temporarily housed at Fort McCoy.
Team Rubicon, a nonprofit disaster response organization, was leading efforts to organize and deliver donations to the military base, located about seven miles northeast of the Sparta Armory.
Incident commander Jodi Moyer said the Rubicon team started accepting donations last week. Moyer said she was inspired by her trips to Fort McCoy to help organize the distribution for the nearly 9,000 refugees currently on base.
The Department of Homeland Security is now overseeing the screening efforts that take place at the base. Defense ministry officials previously said the base was increasing its capacity to accommodate up to 13,000 visa applicants and other Afghans at risk.
“It’s a relief to see them enjoying the outdoors, being able to play soccer, sit in a group, socialize with their friends and family,” Moyer said. “And not having to worry about what the next day will bring.”
Frank Gavin arrived in the armory parking lot shortly before 1 p.m. Monday. Tomah’s man, an army veteran himself, said he felt pressured to bring clothes to the refugees.
“People who come in, they come in with nothing,” said Gavin “I said [Moyer], I said there is that time in life where instead of going up you put on a little weight and you probably have to get rid of a lot of things that have been lying around in the closet for a long time. . “
Moyer said organizers are looking for new or lightly used clothing. While many felt the need to bring winter clothing for Afghans unfamiliar with the Wisconsin winter, she said the focus at the armory is currently on clothing that could help people immediately. – during the last weeks of summer and the first weeks of autumn.
“Winter clothes will be something that is necessary but not right at the moment as it is still a little warm,” she said. “So we’re giving them what they need to get through the next two weeks. “
Moyer added that donors should try to bring culturally appropriate clothing for Afghans – a modest wardrobe, including long pants and long-sleeved shirts for men, women and children.
The organizers were also looking for diapers and toys; in particular, Moyer said group toys, such as games or soccer balls, were particularly useful.
Janet Cunitz said she felt the same need to help as in 1980, when Fort McCoy housed 14,000 Cuban refugees. The Sparta woman dropped off a box of clothes on Monday, but said she plans to return several times in the days and weeks ahead.
“I want to help them,” Cunitz said. “They went through a very difficult time – during the war and for so long – and I just want to help them get back on their feet.”
While Team Rubicon officials did not allow 27 News access to the armory, Cunitz said she was able to take a brief look while dropping off clothes on Monday.
“Looks like they have a lot of people bringing things in and they’re very organized,” Cunitz said. “They still have plenty of room for more.”
How to make a donation
Anyone interested in dropping off clothes, diapers, toys or blankets can come to the armory located at 602 E. Division St. in Sparta. Staff will be on hand to accept donations seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those with questions can email [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://wkow.com/2021/09/06/clothing-donations-pick-up-for-fort-mccoy-refugees/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]