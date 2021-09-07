Clothing donations pile up for Fort McCoy refugees

SPARTA (WKOW) – Labor Day saw increased traffic to the armory where nonprofit and military staff were sorting out donations for Afghan refugees temporarily housed at Fort McCoy.

Team Rubicon, a nonprofit disaster response organization, was leading efforts to organize and deliver donations to the military base, located about seven miles northeast of the Sparta Armory.

Incident commander Jodi Moyer said the Rubicon team started accepting donations last week. Moyer said she was inspired by her trips to Fort McCoy to help organize the distribution for the nearly 9,000 refugees currently on base.

The Department of Homeland Security is now overseeing the screening efforts that take place at the base. Defense ministry officials previously said the base was increasing its capacity to accommodate up to 13,000 visa applicants and other Afghans at risk.

“It’s a relief to see them enjoying the outdoors, being able to play soccer, sit in a group, socialize with their friends and family,” Moyer said. “And not having to worry about what the next day will bring.”

Frank Gavin arrived in the armory parking lot shortly before 1 p.m. Monday. Tomah’s man, an army veteran himself, said he felt pressured to bring clothes to the refugees.

“People who come in, they come in with nothing,” said Gavin “I said [Moyer], I said there is that time in life where instead of going up you put on a little weight and you probably have to get rid of a lot of things that have been lying around in the closet for a long time. . “

Moyer said organizers are looking for new or lightly used clothing. While many felt the need to bring winter clothing for Afghans unfamiliar with the Wisconsin winter, she said the focus at the armory is currently on clothing that could help people immediately. – during the last weeks of summer and the first weeks of autumn.

“Winter clothes will be something that is necessary but not right at the moment as it is still a little warm,” she said. “So we’re giving them what they need to get through the next two weeks. “

Moyer added that donors should try to bring culturally appropriate clothing for Afghans – a modest wardrobe, including long pants and long-sleeved shirts for men, women and children.

The organizers were also looking for diapers and toys; in particular, Moyer said group toys, such as games or soccer balls, were particularly useful.

Janet Cunitz said she felt the same need to help as in 1980, when Fort McCoy housed 14,000 Cuban refugees. The Sparta woman dropped off a box of clothes on Monday, but said she plans to return several times in the days and weeks ahead.

“I want to help them,” Cunitz said. “They went through a very difficult time – during the war and for so long – and I just want to help them get back on their feet.”

While Team Rubicon officials did not allow 27 News access to the armory, Cunitz said she was able to take a brief look while dropping off clothes on Monday.

“Looks like they have a lot of people bringing things in and they’re very organized,” Cunitz said. “They still have plenty of room for more.”

How to make a donation

Anyone interested in dropping off clothes, diapers, toys or blankets can come to the armory located at 602 E. Division St. in Sparta. Staff will be on hand to accept donations seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those with questions can email [email protected]