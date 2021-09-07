House of Commons handbags against the Speaker’s new dress code

The worst workplace wardrobe incidents. Where to start?

A few years ago I had a dress that I loved – it was Royal Stewart tartan, stylish but comfortable and had POCKETS, which is frankly the holy grail of dresses.

I wore it to work one day, reached into the back of the office fridge to retrieve my pot of yogurt (ironically fat free) and the damn thing ripped from armpit to hem .

You would think that working in an office with an entire fashion department would mean sartorial disasters would be easily resolved, but no, the best my coworkers could come up with was a small number of big bulldog clips. I spent the shift trying and failing to channel my inner Vivienne Westwood.

After 17 months of working from home, I’m finally back in the office and one of the toughest obstacles has been deciding what to wear each day. Even Zoom camera calls were low maintenance because you really only need to dress from the waist up, as long as you remember not to get up from your chair during the call.

There have been a lot of headlines about bras shunned during lockdown and fashion magazine articles about comfortable clothing in the home. Dressing smart seems like an unnecessary chore after a year of seeing messy living rooms, earthy toddlers and tramp cats waving video calls.

Yet here we are, re-emerging into the world and having to put our neglected habits behind us.

And so it is with some envy that I see the Speaker of the House of Commons proposed a new set of dress rules for sitting Members. I’m on the royal rotation and the dress code is “discreet daytime attire”. I could really do with some great advice from Sir Lindsay Hoyle; once I exhausted “no hot pants” you lost me. Don’t google it, because you won’t have a good time.

The sartorial details are quite helpful. It’s much simpler for guys – a lounge suit and tie and you can go anywhere.

While searching for examples of political dress, I came across a picturesque scene in Canada’s House of Commons in 1979 when MP Walter Allmand was ignored for asking a question in Canada’s House of Commons for coming to the House of Commons. House of Commons “so impatient that he was not fully dressed”.

Mr Allmand had shown up in a polo collar, which was too much for his peers, one of whom asked what next: the chief justice in the courts making decisions in shorts?

Well, the Mexican Congress might have been thrilled with shorts in 2013 when Congressman Antonio Garcia Conejo stripped down to protest controversial legislation that opened up the state-controlled oil sector to foreign investment.

We need to be thankful for the little things, and be thankful that none of our own politicians have chosen to give it all away.

Although you might have thought that former Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin was much more nude than she did when she appeared in an off-the-shoulder dress in the House of Commons.

Women politicians have always come under much more scrutiny than men when it comes to appearance, from Nancy Astor’s dilemma over wearing hats to tabloids pitting Nicola Sturgeon and Theresa May’s legs apart.

Sir Lindsay’s new rules are pretty straightforward: no jeans, chinos, or sportswear. No casual shoes or sneakers, t-shirts or sleeveless tops.

The president also specified not to scroll phones, which seems like the kind of rule that goes without saying. Of course, all parliamentarians worthy of the name diligently follow every aspect of every debate …

So far so reasonable. But then we come to “no extra-large handbags”. We need specific dimensions. A woman’s purse is a receptacle of vital items, you cannot be vague when setting limits.

The applause is out, as is the singing. Sir Lindsay set his rules for appearance and behavior. Now that he’s tackling the dress code, let’s see how he fares with the department code.