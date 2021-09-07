24 Duke kicks off Seattle overtime thriller





Next game: Virginie Tech 11/9/2021 | 7:00 p.m. ACCNX DURHAM Number 24 Duke (3-1-0) suffered his first loss of the season in dramatic fashion, losing a 1-0 double-overtime decision to Seattle (3-1-0) on Monday night at Koskinen Stadium. Seattle’s Alex Acton-Petronotis scored the game-winning goal in the 106th minute, ending the Blue Devils’ shutout streak at 375: 31 minutes. Duke did manage to save another 20-plus game, however, registering 22 throughout the game, including six from the frame. The Blue Devils have now reached that plateau in three of their four games to start the 2021 season. Shots flew from the start, as the two teams combined for 37 throughout the contest. duke goalkeeper Eliot Hamill was forced to make several saves in the first half, while the first Muhammad Shakur added two of his seven shots to put pressure on the Redhawks’ defense. One of Duke’s best chances in the game came in the 66th minute, when a bouncing ball was found Luke Thomas inside the 18. The Charlotte, NC native then fired a shot, but Seattle goalie Akili Kasim deflected the ball off the right post. The ball found Mohammed’s foot off the ricochet, but his shot went just over the crossbar. The Redhawks responded quickly to the counterattack, getting three shots on goal in just over three minutes. Hamill made several sprawling saves, including one on his face from a slip save just outside the net, to hold Seattle in check and ultimately force overtime. The Blue Devils recorded all four shots in the first overtime period, with their best chance coming from the senior team. Conor kelly . On a set piece, Kelly wound a ball just off the right post. The Redhawks would get the only two shots in second overtime, including the game winner. Duke Senior Goalkeeper Eliot Hamill finished with eight saves, a career-high. The Blue Devils will now look to the ACC game when they host Virginia Tech on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Koskinen Stadium. To stay up to date with Blue Devils men’s football, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2021/9/7/DukeMSOC”. #Good week

