Galeries Lafayette unveils a circular fashion space
PARIS Galeries Lafayette today inaugurates (Re) Store, a new space dedicated to circular fashion, deepening its durability and the circular economy initiated with the launch of the Go for Good label three years ago.
It is part of a permanent overhaul of the department store offerings, initiated with the arrival of Marianne Romestain as purchasing and merchandising director for Galeries Lafayette and BHV Marais.
After all that has been written about the end of the department store model, [the reopening after pandemic-related closures] showed people were happy to see us again. We were therefore delighted to start the year with a complete renewal of our offer and our spaces, for a reworked customer experience that was designed to align with the trio of what customers want right now: products, services and fun, Romestain told WWD in a pre-launch interview.
At the heart of this strategy was the redesign of the stores on the second, third and fourth floors, part of the larger project of the Lumière Project planned until 2024, which included the restoration of its famous century-old stained glass dome, finalized earlier this year.
The trendy second floor was centered around the new multi-brand concept La Crative Galerie, which will present a rotating selection of trendy brands like Nanushka, Rejina Pyo or Denmarks Stine Goya. Around thirty brands are present in this space, ranging from the pillars Maje and Zadig & Voltaire to the Proenza Schoulers White Label line and to the French brands Dawei and Valentine Gauthier.
The third floor houses the Romestain labels described as functional contemporary, such as Joseph or Theory; a selection of digital native vertical Instabrands such as Navy Paris, Not Your Girl or Pretty Wire, which are all making their debut in physical retail, and the circular (Re) Store fashion space, which includes 10 selected corners.
It’s not just about having second-hand items, it’s about offering different visions and approaches to the old and the second-hand, she said, noting that the selection ranges from from luxury leather goods to drugstore items for the home and personal care.
Among the retailers present are Monogram, a 10-year-old luxury consignment store located in the wealthy 8th arrondissement of Paris; Relique, clothing and decoration specialist obsessed with the 1970s, and CrushOn, a three-year digital marketplace dedicated to vintage that will also host pop-up stores in different units of Galeries Lafayette across France.
The latest space to bow this month is the newly renovated shoe department, which has moved from its old basement to the store’s fourth floor.
Covering some 43,000 square feet, it is the largest footwear department in Europe, and its selection of 200 brands ranging from sneakers through Axel arigato Christian Louboutin’s stiletto heels is the tallest in the world, according to Romestain.
Throughout these renovated spaces, services are in the spotlight. Take the shoe space, which now offers a sneaker repackaging service by the sustainable Veja label, open to all brands.
In the (Re) Store space, there are many ways to change your style, either by dropping off the items at one of the participating retailers, or by handing them over to the collection corner of department stores, which will transform clothes, but also bottles. unwanted perfumes and make-up, in Galeries Lafayette loyalty points.
The main idea is that the store becomes more and more a space of services that go beyond what we sell ourselves, said Alexandre Liot, director of Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann.
The deployment will be accompanied by a communication campaign developed by the advertising agency DDB around the slogan Le Grand Magasin de Tous (or Le Grand Magasin pour Tous), playing on an earlier motto which was Le Grand Magasin de Tout (or The Department Store for Everything). It was shot by Swiss photographer Lei Wei Swee and filmmaker Jason Yan Francis, who has worked for brands like Dior mens wear.
The changes come at a critical time for the department store, which has been rocked by months of closures linked to the pandemic and the decline in foreign tourism, preceded by social unrest in France. Local competition has just intensified with the reopening of the La Samaritaine store of the luxury conglomerate LVMH Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton.
Obviously, there were only two options: take it lying down or do something, Liot said.
It has been decades since we changed so much, so quickly, added Romestain, who stressed that while Galeries Lafayette has taken a step ahead of its competitors in terms of companies, especially in its relationship with brands, consumers who participated in a national consultation in the past year have continued to place circularity, packaging and recycling at the top of their concerns.
Professionals recognize [our lead in circularity and sustainability issues], but there is still a [need to educate] the general public who are partially aware. Moving the cursor to deeper issues without teaching is why we wanted to act [on the principles behind Go for Good], not just talking about them, specifies Guillaume Gellusseau, marketing and communications director of the department store.
Last month, Galeries Lafayette unveiled plans to sell 11 additional stores to franchise partners as part of a strategy to refocus investments and efforts on major flagships, omnichannel strategy and international development.
Circular Fashion Space, the largest shoe department in Europe: Inside Galeries Lafayette Haussmann
