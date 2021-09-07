Malaika Arora’s airy kaftan dress will transform your date wardrobe, see photos | Fashion trends

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora had an eventful Monday as she enjoyed a sumptuous lunch, followed by dinner with her friends in Mumbai. And she did it while looking fabulous in an airy kaftan dress that could easily transform your summer wardrobe and must be on your list of favorites.

Malaika took to Instagram to share several photos and a video of herself having lunch with her sister Amrita Arora and her friends Mallika Bhatt and Sarvesh Shashi. Later that same evening, she was photographed by the paparazzi outside a restaurant.

Malaika wore a printed kaftan dress for both occasions and gave us a perfect look that can seamlessly transform from a cozy lunch date ensemble to a glamorous evening dress. Photos of the actor in uniform have been all over the Internet and have given us some sartorial goals. Looked:

Malaika Arora enjoys having lunch with her sister and friends. (Instagram / @ malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika chose an ivory-colored kaftan dress from one of her favorite designers, Vipul Shah Bags. The dress featured an airy silhouette and a ribbon bow adorned with tassels at the neckline. The sheer fabric of her ensemble was filled with golden rose embroidery.

Malaika accessorized her ensemble with a large matching ivory embroidered wallet bag. She also wore stacked gold bracelets and strappy gold sandals with the outfit. With open strands, minimal makeup and a nude lip shade, Malaika completed her glamor for an effortless look.

Malaika Arora at a dinner in Mumbai. (Photo HT / Varinder Chawla)

Caftans have been a celebrity favorite for quite some time now, and for good reason too; it’s a perfect look for lounging at home and hanging out with your friends.

The kaftan was presented to the general public after Kareena Kapoor Khan announced the ensemble as her quarantine look at the start of the pandemic. After which celebrities like Malaika Arora, Nora Fatehi, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amrita Arora and several others followed suit.

