Fashion
Malaika Arora’s airy kaftan dress will transform your date wardrobe, see photos | Fashion trends
- Malaika Arora dazzles in a light kaftan dress for a lunch and a night out with her friends in Mumbai. Its gold print set will easily transform your date wardrobe.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
POSTED 07 SEP 2021 10:48 AM IST
Bollywood actress Malaika Arora had an eventful Monday as she enjoyed a sumptuous lunch, followed by dinner with her friends in Mumbai. And she did it while looking fabulous in an airy kaftan dress that could easily transform your summer wardrobe and must be on your list of favorites.
Malaika took to Instagram to share several photos and a video of herself having lunch with her sister Amrita Arora and her friends Mallika Bhatt and Sarvesh Shashi. Later that same evening, she was photographed by the paparazzi outside a restaurant.
Malaika wore a printed kaftan dress for both occasions and gave us a perfect look that can seamlessly transform from a cozy lunch date ensemble to a glamorous evening dress. Photos of the actor in uniform have been all over the Internet and have given us some sartorial goals. Looked:
ALSO READ: Malaika Arora enters the week as a warrior with Virabhadrasana II of Yoga
Malaika chose an ivory-colored kaftan dress from one of her favorite designers, Vipul Shah Bags. The dress featured an airy silhouette and a ribbon bow adorned with tassels at the neckline. The sheer fabric of her ensemble was filled with golden rose embroidery.
Malaika accessorized her ensemble with a large matching ivory embroidered wallet bag. She also wore stacked gold bracelets and strappy gold sandals with the outfit. With open strands, minimal makeup and a nude lip shade, Malaika completed her glamor for an effortless look.
Caftans have been a celebrity favorite for quite some time now, and for good reason too; it’s a perfect look for lounging at home and hanging out with your friends.
The kaftan was presented to the general public after Kareena Kapoor Khan announced the ensemble as her quarantine look at the start of the pandemic. After which celebrities like Malaika Arora, Nora Fatehi, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amrita Arora and several others followed suit.
close
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/fashion/malaika-arora-breezy-kaftan-dress-will-transform-your-date-night-wardrobe-see-pics-101630990868593.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]