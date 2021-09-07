Galeries Lafayette unveils a circular fashion space – WWD

PARIS – Today, Galeries Lafayette is inaugurating (Re) Store, a new space dedicated to circular fashion, deepening its drive towards sustainable development and the circular economy initiated with the launch of the Go for Good label three years ago.

It is part of a permanent overhaul of the department store’s offer, initiated with the arrival of Marianne Romestain in the purchasing and merchandising department of Galeries Lafayette and BHV Marais.

“After all that has been written about the end of the department store model, [the reopening after pandemic-related closures] showed people were happy to see us again. We are therefore happy to start the year with a complete renewal of our offer and our spaces, for a reworked customer experience and thought to align with the trio of what customers want at the moment: products, services and pleasure. . told WWD in a pre-launch interview.

At the heart of this strategy was the redesign of the second, third and fourth floors of the store, part of the larger framework of the ambitious “Project Lumière” renovation project planned until 2024, which included the restoration of its famous stained glass dome, finalized earlier this year.

The trendy second floor was centered around the new multi-brand concept La Créative Galerie, which will present a rotating selection of fashionable brands such as Nanushka, Rejina Pyo and Danish Stine Goya. Around thirty brands are present in this space, ranging from the pillars of Maje and Zadig & Voltaire to the White Label line of Proenza Schouler, including the French brands Dawei and Valentine Gauthier.

The third floor houses the Romestain labels described as “functional contemporary”, such as Joseph or Theory; a selection of native digital vertical ‘Instabrands’ such as Navy Paris, Not Your Girl or Pretty Wire, which are all making their debut in physical retail, and the circular fashion space (Re) Store, which includes 10 selected corners .

“It’s not just about having the opportunity, it’s about offering different visions and approaches to the pre-loved object and the occasion,” she said, noting that the selection ranges from luxury leather goods to drugstore items for the home and personal care.

Among the retailers present are Monogram, a 10-year-old luxury consignment store located in the wealthy 8th arrondissement of Paris; Relique, clothing and decoration specialist obsessed with the 1970s, and CrushOn, a three-year digital marketplace dedicated to vintage that will also host pop-up stores in different units of Galeries Lafayette across France.

The latest space to bow this month is the newly renovated shoe department, which has moved from its old basement to the store’s fourth floor.

Covering some 43,000 square feet, it’s Europe’s largest shoe department, and its selection of 200 brands – ranging from Axel Arigato sneakers to Christian Louboutin stilettos – is the largest in the world, according to Romestain. .

Throughout these renovated spaces, services are in the spotlight. Take the shoe space, which now offers a sneaker repackaging service by the sustainable Veja label, open to all brands.

In the (Re) Store space, there are many ways to change your style, either by dropping off the items at one of the participating retailers, or by handing them over to the collection corner of the department store, which will transform clothes, but also bottles. unwanted perfumes and make-up, in Galeries Lafayette loyalty points.

“The main idea is that the store becomes more and more a space of services which go beyond what we sell ourselves”, declared Alexandre Liot, director of Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann.

The deployment will be accompanied by a communication campaign developed by the advertising agency DDB around the slogan “Le Grand Magasin de Tous” (or “Le Grand Magasin pour Tous”), playing on an earlier motto which was “Le Grand Store Everything “(or” The Department Store for Everything “). It was shot by Swiss photographer Lei Wei Swee and filmmaker Jason Yan Francis, who has worked for brands like Dior for Men.

The changes come at a critical time for the department store, which has been rocked by months of closures linked to the pandemic and the decline in foreign tourism, preceded by social unrest in France. Local competition has just intensified with the reopening of the La Samaritaine store of the luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

“Obviously there were only two options: take it lying down or do something,” Liot said.

“It’s been decades since we changed so much, so quickly,” added Romestain, who stressed that while Galeries Lafayette has established a lead over their competitors in terms of companies, especially in its relationship with brands , consumers who participated in a consultation last year continued to place circularity, packaging and recycling at the top of their concerns.

“Professionals recognize [our lead in circularity and sustainability issues], but there is still a [need to educate] the general public who are partially aware. Moving the cursor to deeper issues without teaching is why we wanted to act [on the principles behind Go for Good], not just talking about them, ”said Guillaume Gellusseau, marketing and communications director for the department store.

Last month, Galeries Lafayette unveiled plans to sell 11 additional stores to franchise partners as part of a strategy to refocus investments and efforts on major flagships, omnichannel strategy and international development.

