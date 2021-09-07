Rolling Stones Drummer Wore Old King Costumes – “I Love Fashion” | Royal | New





The Rolling Stones drummer was known to be on trend, but it may come as a surprise that the rockstar used to wear costumes worn by a former king. Watts tragically passed away last month at the age of 80, leaving many fans devastated.

He will be remembered as a member of the iconic rock band, but his classic fashion sense has been overlooked. He was perhaps the quietest member of the British rock band, but Watts had classic costumes that never missed the mark. William Gilchrist, his stylist and longtime friend, revealed that the musician has always had an affinity for fashion. He wrote in UK GQ: “[He would] spend so much time discussing fabrics and finishes with your tailor. READ MORE: Camilla wears a ‘huge’ fashion trend to look more ‘human’

The drummer wore a gray plaid suit, first worn by Edward in the 1960s in 1996 for publicity photos. He sported another piece of the royal wardrobe when the Rolling Stones tour was announced in 2002. He wore Edward’s salmon-colored suit jacket, which was seen on the royal in 1951. Commenting on his own sense of style, in an interview in 2012, Watts opened up about his love for fashion. “To be honest, I have a very old fashioned and traditional style of dress,” Watts told GQ. “Although I love fashion – I go to every store regularly, wherever I am – I have to adapt it to myself, but nothing suits me because I am too small, so I will look at the clothes , then come back and try to fit them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/1487301/rolling-stones-drummer-charlie-watts-Edward-VIII-s-Duke-of-Windsor-ont The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos