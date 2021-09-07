



Christian Dior (French, 19051957). Costume bar, afternoon ensemble with a jacket in natural ecru shantung and a skirt in black pleated wool crepe. Haute Couture Spring Summer 1947, Corolle line. Dior Hritage collection, Paris. (Composite scan: Katerina Jebb) The exhibition’s New York premiere Christian Dior: Creator of Dreams traces the revolutionary history and heritage of Maison Dior and presents unique pieces drawn mainly from the Dior archives. Christian Dior: Creator of Dreams explores the more than seventy-year history of the house of Dior with more than two hundred haute couture garments as well as photographs, archival videos, sketches, vintage perfume elements, accessories and works by the Brooklyn museumcollection of s. Presented in museums, magnificent 20,000 square foot Cour des Beaux-Arts, designed by McKim, Mead & White in 1893, Christian Dior: Creator of Dreams is based on major exhibitions held at the Muse des Arts Décoratifs, Paris, in 2017, at the Victoria and Albert Museum, London, in 2019, and at the Long Museum West Bund, Shanghai, in 2020. The exhibition is curated by specialist Dior Florence Mller,

Avenir Foundation Curator of Textile Art and Fashion, Denver Art Museum, in collaboration with Matthew Yokobosky, Senior Curator of Fashion and Material Culture, Brooklyn Museum, and will be on view from September 10, 2021 to February 20, 2022. The Brooklyn Museum presentation includes works by great American photographers such as Lillian Bassman, Cass Bird, Henry Clarke, Louise Dahl-Wolfe, William Helburn, Horst P. Horst, William Klein, David LaChapelle, Annie Leibovitz,

Frances McLaughlin-Gill, Gordon Parks, Irving Penn, Karen Radkai and Herb Ritts, with a special presentation of the iconic Dovima with Elephants by Richard Avedons, evening dress by Dior, Cirque d’Hiver, Paris (August 1955). In addition, works by Dior and the artistic directors who succeeded him Yves Saint Laurent, Marc Bohan, Gianfranco Ferr, John Galliano, Raf Simons and Maria Grazia Chiuriare have been juxtaposed with works from the Museums collection. In one section, a rare blackened ten-panel FSW (Folding Screen Wall) (194655), by Charles Eames and Ray Eames, is exhibited with period Dior motifs. In another section you can see drawings and studies by Judy Chicago, presented with recent drawings by Chiuri. Of particular note is Diors’ one-of-a-kind 1880 Fashion Doll (Afternoon Set), which entered the Brooklyn Museums collection in 1949, making it the first American museum collection to acquire a Dior. Christian Dior with the Sylvie model, circa 1948. Courtesy of Christian Dior With items drawn primarily from the Dior archives, the exhibition includes a huge range of haute couture clothing that exemplifies many of the legendary silhouettes of French couturiers, including the New Look, which debuted in 1947, just months before Dior did go to the United States and open the Christian Dior branch in New York. With its creations widely photographed and featured in leading publications, Dior has become one of the world’s most recognized names in fashion. The exhibition also brings to life Dior’s many sources of inspiration, from the splendor of flowers and other natural forms to classical and contemporary art that will influence the creators of Maison Dior for decades. A canvas room, a tribute to the Workshops, and adjacent galleries of couture clothing showcase the excellence of Diors petits mains. The central atrium of the Court of Fine Arts has been redesigned into an enchanted garden, and a final gallery features many famous dresses worn by movie stars from Grace Kelly to Jennifer Lawrence. The presentation also explores the evolution of Maison Dior through the vision of its subsequent artistic directors, from Yves Saint Laurent, whose key influences included the beatniks and the 1953 film The Wild One, to Marc Bohan and his reign as nearly thirty years during the revolutionary 1960s and 1970s, as well as the 1980s, when Bohan drew

inspiration from Jackson Pollock. Other creations by art directors include architectural designs by Gianfranco Ferrs from the 1990s; John Gallianos reinvents Dior silhouettes by drawing inspiration from works as diverse as Egyptian sculpture and paintings by Giovanni Boldini; Raf Simons has a minimalist take on Diors’ original designs; and pieces by the current and first artistic director of the Dior women’s collections, Maria Grazia Chiuri, who brought a new vision to the historic fashion house. Notably, in 2016, Chiuri launched T-shirts featuring Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s statement! We Should All Be Feminists and are committed to ensuring that the official images of each new collection are photographed by women. As the only major museum in the country to have galleries and a collection dedicated to feminist art, the Sackler Center, the Brooklyn Museum is uniquely suited for an exploration of Chiuris’ groundbreaking initiatives to defend

creative women. Montage in a Christian Dior salon in New York with (from left to right) Christian Dior, Raymonde Zehnacker, Marguerite Carr, Mme Knoll and Mizza Bricard, 1948 Brooklyn Museum Libraries and Archives. BMA artist files Florence Mller, curator of textile art and fashion at the Fondation Avenir, Denver Art Museum, declares: “From 1947, with his famous New Look collection, Christian Dior transformed his sudden notoriety into the international expansion of his House. , becoming a precursor of contemporary art. globalized fashion. The opening of the first New York branch in 1948 was a prelude to this worldwide fame. Following the presentation of Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams in Paris and London, the new Brooklyn Museum exhibition pays tribute to this unique historical fashion adventure initiated between Paris and New York. The Brooklyn Museum has a long history of recognizing significant contributions in the history of fashion design, from The Story of Silk (1934) to the innovative Of Men Only (1976) to the recent Pierre Cardin: Future Fashion (2019) and now Christian Dior: Creator of Dreams. Each exemplifies the power of fashion to influence and change visual culture as a whole, says Matthew Yokobosky, senior curator of fashion and material culture, Brooklyn Museum. Today, the work of Maria Grazia Chiuri has reshaped the Dior dream for a new generation, with a worldview that brings with it inclusiveness and respect as key philosophical guidelines. We couldn’t be happier to present these innovative, appealing and technically exceptional designs to our audience.

