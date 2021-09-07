Fashion
Federal Directorate of Education issues dress code for male and female teachers – Pakistan
- Prohibited educators from wearing jeans, tights, t-shirts during working hours
- School principals must ensure that teaching and non-teaching staff respect personal hygiene
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) on Monday asked female teachers not to wear jeans and tights and banned their male counterparts from wearing jeans and t-shirts.
All principals have been instructed to ensure that their teaching and non-teaching staff (men and women) ensure personal hygiene, including regular haircuts, beards trimming, nail trimming and the use of perfume.
In a letter, the FDE asked principals of schools and colleges to ensure the application of the dress code and personal hygiene of the staff.
The letter issued by the Academic Director stated: All Heads of Schools / Heads of Section should ensure that each staff member observes reasonably good measures regarding their physical appearance and personal hygiene.
This includes regular haircutting, beard trimming, nail trimming, showering, and the use of deodorants / perfumes. The letter stated that guards were to always wear their recommended uniforms and that all support staff could also be assigned a uniform.
Explaining the dress code, the letter states that all staff should maintain a formal dress code in institutions, premises and during official gatherings, ceremonies and meetings.
All teachers are recommended to wear a teaching gown when teaching in the classroom and lab coats during hands-on time in the labs, the letter said, adding that non-teaching staff should always maintain a presentable appearance. , neat, clean and properly ironed. appropriate clothing and footwear.
The letter recommended a formal dress for women which included: simple and decent shalwar qameez, pants, shirt with dupatta / shawl. Females observing the Purdah are permitted to wear a headscarf / hijab while ensuring her clean and neat appearance. Wearing jeans and tights is not permitted under any circumstances. Only dress shoes (pumps, moccasins and mules) are allowed. Due to the long teaching hours, comfortable shoes like sneakers and sandals can also be worn. But the wearing of slippers is not allowed at all.
During the winter season, coats, blazers as well as sweaters, shirts, cardigans and shawls of decent colors and patterns are allowed.
For male staff, the letter read: Wear an appropriate, simple and decent shalwar qameez, preferably with a waistcoat depending on the weather conditions. Wear a dress shirt (long sleeves preferably with a tie) and pants (cotton dress and pants only). Wearing jeans is not permitted under any circumstances. During the summer, a long-sleeved shirt or bush shirt can also be worn, but t-shirts of any type are not allowed.
Only formal shoes (dress shoes, moccasins, moccasins and boots) should be worn and, due to the long teaching hours, comfortable shoes like sneakers and sandals can also be worn. However, wearing slippers is not allowed at all, according to the letter.
It is said that for men, wearing the shalwar qameez with waistcoat, pants and shirt with tie (preferably jacket / coat) was compulsory.
For women, decent attire suitable for the event (shalwar qameez, pants, shirt) with dupatta / shawl should be observed. Fancy dress / evening dresses at official gatherings / meetings are discouraged, the letter added.
While commenting on the letter, a teacher on condition of anonymity said that in many EDF institutions, especially colleges, there were many teachers with doctorates who, along with other teachers and not -teachers, were now expected to observe a regular haircut, trim nails in addition to using perfume.
Hair and nail trimming instructions should be for students, not teachers. It’s strange, however, I personally support the dress code instruction, he said.
When contacted, an FDE director said the letter was issued with good intention. It is the teachers’ responsibility to observe an appropriate dress code as they are a role model for the students.
Asked about nail clipping and haircutting, he said both teaching and non-teaching staff had just been made aware of the letter.
The letter said research had proven that what attire left an influence on the perception of viewers, whether students or otherwise. A prospect imposes a very positive expectation subject to probability and student behavior patterns.
There is no doubt that a positive impression ultimately imposes a positive learning atmosphere and creates a lasting impression in the minds of students. Therefore, there was a need to reiterate the importance of dress code and professional attire for education sector personnel, he added.
Posted in Dawn, le 7 September 2021
