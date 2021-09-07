Alabama men’s golf alumni shine as pro tours come to an end





TUSCALOOSA, Ala. Former Alabama male golfers shone over Labor Day weekend, highlighted by three getting their 2021-22 PGA Tour cards. In addition, Justin Thomas ended his season on a high, placing fourth in the overall standings of the FedExCup Playoff, held at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Meanwhile, Lee Hodges, Trey Mullinax and Davis Riley have each secured their PGA Tour cards for the 2021-22 season. Riley was seventh and Hodges had 11e on the Korn Ferry Tour money list to secure their cards in mid-August. Mullinax completed his comeback after an injury that sidelined him for nine months when he placed second overall in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with a par of 16 under par 272. “What a great weekend for our Alabama golf alumni. I’m so happy and proud of Trey. He’s had to overcome so much and he’s back in his place playing on the PGA Tour. So excited that Trey, Lee and Davis will be joining other alumni. Guys like Justin Thomas, who has had another great year, as well as Michael Thompson and Bud Cauley on next year’s tour. Our goal early in the process recruiting is to always put our culture in place and work hard to help our players achieve their dreams. For us, having three guys make those dreams come true and secure their place on the PGA Tour is so special to everyone. “ Highlights of Justin Thomas Finished fourth overall in the 2021 Tour Championship, earning a payout of $ 3,000,000

Thomas is the only golfer to have placed in the top five in each of the last five championships on the circuit.

Won the 2021 Players’ Championship in their only win of the season (14 e of her career)

of her career) Seven top-10

FedEx Cup Final Ranking # 4 Highlights of Lee Hodges Portland Open Champion WinCo Foods

Nine top-10

69.19 points average in 2020-2021

Finished eighth among the Korn Ferry Tour 25 Highlights of Trey Mullinax Won his PGA Tour card with a second place finish in the Korn Ferry Tour final after taking the lead solo for each of the first three laps

Released from a head injury that left him sidelined for nine months

Played in 82 PGA Tour careers from 2015-20 before injury Davis Riley strengths TPC San Antonio Championships at Champion Oaks

Seven top-10

69.40 points average in 2020-21

Finished ninth on Korn Ferry Tour 25 Get all the latest team information by following @AlabamaMGolf, on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. General athletics information is also available on UA_Athletics on Twitter and Instagram and AlabamaAthletics on Facebook.

