Belfast fashion designer shows his naughty side with new blog

A burgeoning Belfast fashion designer with an artistic focus on sustainable fashion and turning old used clothes into new ones has been catapulted into the limelight with a new series of blogs from popular fashion brand Nasty Gal.

Hankill-born AJ Tinsley (24) went viral on TikTok last year sharing videos of his recycled clothes, made from items found in vintage and second-hand stores, as well as Tesco and various stores DIY.

Some of his videos have exceeded 80,000 views.

In July earlier this year, the fashion design student, who is currently entering his final year at London College of Fashion, was contacted by email by bosses at Nasty Gal interested in collaborating with him on a new series. of blogs to promote sustainable products and vintage renewal called Nasty Hacks.

AJ was selected as one of the first blogs to go live on their website, and in less than a week, their TikTok followers climbed to over 61,000 on the social media site.

The video was somewhat secondary to the blog, and a few days after it was uploaded to their website, I decided to share the video of the process of re-energizing a regular pair of jeans and it blew up, a he declared.

For the blog, I had to write about the process of renewing an ordinary garment that anyone could do, regardless of their ability; anyone can bleach jeans, dye them and spray paint them, it’s just a matter of knowing how to go about it and having confidence in their vision, so I thought it suited my style for the blog.

AJ told the Belfast Telegraph it was a dream come true to appear on the Nasty Gal website and said it cemented the feeling that he was going in the right direction and pursuing his dreams of becoming a leading fashion designer.

Nasty Gal started in 2006 by Sophia Amoruso in the United States by buying and selling vintage and second-hand clothing on e-Bay, so the brand is really going back to its roots and it’s great to be a part of this big overhaul, he said.

The brand has worked with people like Little Mix and model Cara Delevingne in the past, so for them to approach me because my style is huge!

For one of the first Nasty Hacks, AJ takes a pair of regular jeans, bleaches, dyes them, paints them, and irons hand-made transfers in the shape of the Nasty Gal logo to create a whole new, unique pair of jeans.

On the Nasty Gals website, they describe AJ as a revolution in fashion recycling.

They Said: We asked her for a pair of used vintage jeans and asked her to give them an update on Nasty. And man, did he feel good.

Follow in his footsteps and get ready to get your hands dirty with this DIY guide on how to recycle old jeans. No holdback required. Let’s get right to the point.

On the website, AJ talks about every step of the way, from reinventing an all-new pair of jeans to his signature bleached and tie-dye denim style.

Throughout the pandemic, I really discovered my style through TikTok videos, he explained.

I tended to lean towards the bleached, ripped, and dyed denim look, so for my first Nasty Hack, I felt like I had to incorporate this style, as well as bring it back to the Nasty Gal logo that I decided to go for. bring by transfers, he said.

Anyone can print them out on a normal jet computer, and all materials and processes can be done by anyone, so don’t be afraid to experiment. If you think it looks good, go ahead and wear it with pride.

The fashionista said he believes the denim also works well to mirror Nasty Gals’ new line of bandeau tops made from scraps of jeans.

The new Nasty Gal line being considered is great for paving the way for fast fashion to become more sustainable, and I’m very happy to be a part of it and showing my designs to a global audience now, AJ said.

I am entering my final year in college and have decided to skip my internship year to continue developing my own style and focus on creating my own range and vision.

The Belfast designer said Oxfam had also contacted him to collaborate on a video to promote his Second-Hand September campaign.

I have lots of exciting things in the works and can’t wait to continue as I am and make a difference with my love of fashion by promoting DIY and sustainable clothing, he added.

My advice to anyone wishing to pursue a career in fashion, or whatever they are passionate about, is to go; you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

I wouldn’t have dreamed that a TikTok account I created during the lockdown would lead me to collaborate with a global fashion brand, but here I am, go ahead and believe you can do it.

You can follow AJ on Instagram and TikTok by searching for the username @ajxtinsley.

To read the full blog, visit the Nasty Gal website.