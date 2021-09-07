Models speak out against sexual harassment





On the eve of Fashion Month, six women, all former models, flew to Paris from around the world not to walk the catwalks but to be questioned by the child protection unit of the Parisian police. Their testimony, due to be heard on September 7, includes allegations of rape and sexual misconduct against Grald Marie, who for three decades was one of the most powerful men in the fashion industry. A former European head of Elite Model Management who was once married to Linda Evangelista and now lives in Ibiza, Mr Marie has long denied the allegations that have built up against him over the years. at least 24 women. Now, however, a year after French prosecutors opened an investigation into the alleged incidents, which allegedly occurred in the ’80s and’ 90s, a chorus of new prominent voices has emerged in support of Mr. Maries and demand more robust labor regulations to protect young and often vulnerable models whose work can take them away from home and surveillance. Enough, I’m with Carr and the other Grald Marie survivors as they come to Paris to testify against their attacker, said Carla Bruni, one of the most famous models of the 90s and the former premiere. lady of France. She was referring to Carr Sutton, a former American model who heads the group of women testifying in Paris.

No industry is immune to sexual abuse, Ms. Bruni continued. There is so much work to be done in France and around the world to ensure that women are protected from sexual violence at work. Helena Christensen said she has stood alongside these brave women all the way. Paulina Porizkova added that at the start of her career, young models learned to regard sexual harassment as a compliment. As models, we were not paid for our talents, Ms. Porizkova said. We praised our body and our face. Your body was not yours. She applauded the women who had traveled to Paris and who, she said, relived painful memories to defend a better industry and the women who couldn’t come forward. Ms Bruni, Ms Christensen and Ms Porizkova had decided to speak at the request of the Model Alliance, a non-profit advocacy group for fashion workers. The organization offered resources to Mr. Maries’ accusers, including weekly Zoom meetings where the women had access to a lawyer.

He also lobbied the industry to follow its RESPECT program, a comprehensive and legally binding set of standards developed with input from over 100 models to govern behavior, rights, payments and remedies, as well as a detailed list of consequences and processes for violation. So far, however, calls for conglomerates and fashion industry mainstays to sign up, including current Elite World Group chief executive Julia Haart, have failed to secure the necessary signatures.

We aim to achieve justice for survivors, but we also want a safer and fairer fashion industry with real accountability, said Sara Ziff, Founder and Executive Director of Model Alliance. Ms Ziff also worked closely with Ms Sutton when she filed a lawsuit in New York last month under the state’s Child Victims Act, which allows accusers of sexual abuse to prosecute their alleged perpetrators, regardless of when the reported incidents took place. Despite the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, the fashion industry has largely escaped scrutiny that has forced people in positions of power to change the way they do business, Ms. Ziff said. There may have been lawsuits and regulations, and sometimes voluntary regulations, but we have yet to see significant structural change that can legally uphold standards and hold the wrong actors or institutions accountable.

His words were echoed by model Karen Elson, who called for reform of the model agency system in leave him publicly and represent himself since 2017 and which has urged companies to join the RESPECT program. As is actress and model Milla Jovovich, whose daughter, Ever Anderson, 13, is embarking on a career similar to her mother’s. I was never abused like many others did when I was just starting out, Jovovich said. But I did experience a Wild West industrial culture where kids were treated like adults and anything goes. You are young and vulnerable and potentially prepared for a life of abuse or bad habits that will shape your self-esteem for the rest of your life.

As a role model and mother of a girl in this industry, I have seen how institutions and facilitators protect abusers and isolate them from the consequences of their actions. This abuse has gone on long enough. In France, local law enforcement authorities have been criticized for their handling of investigations into sexual assaults involving minors after several high-profile cases failed to result in prosecution. Ms Sutton, once a face of Calvin Klein and Guess who modeled as Carr Otis, said she hoped his trial in New York, and the testimony of some of Mr Maries’ accusers in Paris this week , would encourage other victims to come forward and open the door to further criminal investigations. Carr was raped and trafficked as a teenager 30 years ago, and I know similar abuse still takes place in the industry today because we hear from current role models through our hotline, a Ms. Ziff said. This is about the fashion industry, but it could also have broader implications for how we think about women’s work. If we fail to secure protections against child sex trafficking for some of the most privileged and visible women in the world, then more generally where does this lead us?

