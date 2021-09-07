Ted Baker profits from increased sales as clothing returns to fashion





The Ted Baker brand is displayed on a bag at a store in London, Britain October 6, 2015. REUTERS / Neil Hall / File Photo

Ted Baker says performances recovered in malls across UK and North America

Overall sales up 50% in Q2

Shares stagnate at the start of the session

Retail sales remain down 30% from pre-crisis levels Sept. 7 (Reuters) – Sales of high-end fashion retailer Ted Baker (TED.L) increased in the second quarter, with customers returning to stores after months of coronavirus restrictions in search of new clothes to socialize again. Ted Baker, which has 560 stores and concessions, highlighted a rebound in North American and UK malls as consumer confidence improved, helping retail sales – including in-store and online sales – to surge by 30% during the period. Online sales alone, however, fell 25% as consumers returned to stores. Overall sales, including wholesale and licensing as well, were up 50% from a year earlier as door-to-door orders hammered demand for formal wear, forcing Ted Baker to cut hundreds of jobs and fundraising to deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. However, second-quarter retail sales were still a third below pre-pandemic levels, the company said. Ted Baker shares, which jumped more than 8% on Monday in anticipation of Tuesday’s update, held steady at the start of the London Stock Exchange trading session. With a 45% increase since the start of the year, they hope to end 2021 with an annual gain after five consecutive years of losses. Pandemic aside, Ted Baker has been pushing to regain investor confidence under new leadership after former boss Ray Kelvin left in 2019 over allegations of misconduct. He has denied the allegations and still owns nearly 12% of the company he founded in 1988 in Glasgow, Scotland. Ted Baker is now valued at £ 319million (£ 441.56million) from £ 1.3bn in 2015. Current CEO Rachel Osborne, a former head of Debenhams, has overseen a three-year turnaround plan focused on cutting costs, overhauling the company’s product line and increasing its digital presence. “We have made encouraging progress, with second quarter trading in line with expectations, although the speed of recovery will differ by store and region,” Osborne said in the company statement. Ted Baker said some technical aspects have taken longer than expected to be resolved, adding that his new e-commerce platform will now go live early next year given the current proximity to the key period. Christmas and New Year celebrations. ($ 1 = 0.7224 pounds) Reporting by Chris Peters and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Susan Fenton Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

