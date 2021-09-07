Here are the best men’s tracksuit shorts in 2021

If there’s one thing we know in the fashion world, it’s that you probably (much like us) pay a lot more attention to casual and casual clothing, like track shorts, these days. this. This is especially true if you work from home and dressed much more comfortably than in the olden days, when office meetings and a 9 to 5 routine were the norm. This athleisure staple is also in the right place when it comes to cozy comfort and performance.

Sure, you absolutely can wear sweatpants for your daily workouts, but you’ve probably rocked them much more frequently on the couch, coffee in hand, and Netflix on (or muted on a Zoom call). Our favorite pairs use both performance fabrics and durable materials, and they tick all the right boxes, including a stretch waistband and a cut that sits above the knee. You get range of motion, relaxed luxury, and a bit of laid-back, laid-back style, all packed in one package. You can even wear some of our favorite pairs outside of the house. Start shopping now.

The fabric is the dividing line when it comes to your shorts. With the track shorts you are ditching fabrics like traditional cotton canvas in place of soft French terry cotton, the kind that American Giant uses to great effect here. These are made in the USA, reasonably priced, and built to last. Wear them at the gym or at home, and they’ll work great either way.

Here’s the problem with this style of shorts: Eventually you’ll want to engage in active activities, from a workout to a day hike. Ultimately, you want sweat-wicking shorts that wick away moisture, perform well, under pressure, and fit comfortably. Vuori has you covered, to say the least.

Adidas’ three stripes signify athletic performance and just a touch of retro flair, making it a reliable choice to wear all day at the gym or on the couch. The colorful interpretation of the three stripes is also a way to rock a monochrome sports look. Not bad at all, to say the least.

Sure, it’s in the name, but there’s a lot that makes these Paper Projects NY Clean track shorts worthy of praise (and consistent outfit, of course). They’re made with a proprietary antimicrobial fabric designed to keep you comfortable and cool, and they’re sweat resistant as well. They will work well no matter how you decide to wear them.

Uniqlo has long been a source of affordable basics for men at all levels, and this extends to casual wear as well. These aptly named shorts feature stretchy fabric and a clean design which means you can wear them with everything from a polo shirt to a slub cotton t-shirt for relaxed comfort.

Each of these pairs on this list is pretty versatile and goes for anything, but it’s the pair from Public Rec that stands out when it comes to track shorts that you can wear out of the house, on the court. golf, on the trails and in the back. They’re made with a blend of nylon and spandex for all kinds of comfort, stretch, and durability.

You don’t often find waffle fabric, the kind commonly seen in thermal shirts and button-down collars, in track shorts, and that’s why we love this extremely comfortable and easy-going pair from Marine Layer. They’re even cool enough to wear with a comfy graphic tee for a weekend coffee break.

These Everlane shorts are almost too good to be true: light as air, made in a durable and see-through manner, and can be worn with an Everlane tee or crew neck sweatshirt, no questions asked. We love the Heathered Green Opal color for a change of pace for weekend lounging.

Reigning Champ is a master at crafting high-quality, durable sportswear that pays homage to old-school athletic styles. These sweatpants are a great example of this approach, and you can wear them for workouts or weekend coffee outings, no questions asked.

When it comes time to change your Bonobos chinos, these shorts are as dynamic and shapely an option for stylish relaxation as possible. Wear them with a Bonobos pocket t-shirt throughout your days and nights at home.

