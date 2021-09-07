Fashion Resale Has Lasting Power Beyond 2020 Boom – Glossy





This story is part of Now What? Digiday Media 2021 Fall Sneak Peek, a look at how media, marketing, and retail has changed over the past 18 months, and what it means for their future. Check out the rest of the storieshere.

Although the fashion industry has seen its ups and downs in 2020 and continues to face the ramifications of Covid-19, one category has benefited greatly during this time: resale.

With brick-and-mortar stores closing and e-commerce adoption booming, Gen Z favorite resale platforms like Poshmark, ThredUp, The RealReal, and Depop has experienced amazing growth, with the entire resale category increasing by 25% in 2020 compared to 2019, according to a ThredUp Report conducted with research and analysis firm GlobalData. And perhaps just as important, that momentum has continued, signaling systemic changes in shopping habits, the rate of fashion consumption, and the adoption of a more circular economy. According to Boston Focus Group, second-hand clothing, footwear and accessories are worth $ 30-40 billion worldwide, and the resale market is expected to grow 15-20% per year over the next five years. What will fuel this growth is not only consumer demand for a greener version of consumer quick and easy, but every brand and retailer becoming a reseller as well. We have only scratched the surface of the resale market. When Poshmark launched 10 years ago, resale was pretty new. Today there is a huge market opportunity and the demand is growing exponentially for the opportunity, said Tracy Sun, co-founder of Poshmark and vice president of new markets. We were also seeing more and more resale, from a cultural perspective, and are excited to be one of the companies encouraging consumers to embrace the second-hand style. Poshmark, which went public in January, said in its second quarter 2021 results that the total dollar amount of transactions on the platform in the quarter (excluding shipping and sales taxes) was $ 449.6 million, a 25% year-over-year increase from 2020. During this time, Depops’ sales and gross merchandise revenue more than doubled in 2020, reaching approximately $ 650 million and $ 70 million, respectively. Depop, based in London, founded in 2011, was purchased by Etsy in June for $ 1.63 billion. The pandemic highlighted a shift in where people could shop and experience fashion (as bricks and mortars were closed), or inspiration for their next purchase, said Peter Semple, Depop CMO. Resale is also now more than a popular way to buy clothes, having emerged as a form of pseudo-entertainment. Depop and the Poshmark resale app have been successful in turning reselling into another social media microcosm, with social features like tracking, taste, and chat room-like events that allow people to connect. engage with each other and influence their own tastes and buying habits. A Bain & Society Report conducted with Depop revealed that 35% of Depop users engage with the platform as a cool thing to do (entertainment). This was only amplified during the quarantine period in the United States in 2020. For example, Poshmark introduced a community toolkit and Posh N Coffee Zoom gatherings that would allow people to connect and generate income. Throughout 2020, Poshmark hosted over 1,000 Posh N Coffee Zoom meetings and in 2021 introduced another version called Posh N Sip. A spokesperson for DePop said more social features will be added towards the end of 2021, but declined to comment further. Following this rise in popularity, many brands, especially luxury ones, began to embrace resale, often as a protective mechanism to prevent the proliferation of counterfeit products. If some recalcitrant, LVMH and Chanel two, who oppose the resale, others invest. In October 2020, Gucci started a partnership with The RealReal, while Neiman Marcus announced in April that he was facilitate resale opportunities using its in-store stylists via the Fashionphile handbag resale site. And in June, the Rent The Runway rental service added the option that everything on his site is available for resale to subscribers and non-subscribers. Nuuly rental competitor also went on sale in August with a platform called Nuuly Thrift. Investors’ appetite for resale is also increasing. Luxury conglomerate Kering Group led a $ 216 million fundraiser for resale site Vestiaire Collective in March, and Vinted, Europe’s largest second-hand fashion market, raised $ 293 million in May, valuing the start-up at $ 4.26 billion. Big brands like REI, Lévis, Patagonia and Fabletiques have also introduced reselling into their ecommerce or established resale partnerships with companies such as the ThredUp resale platform and resale technology company Trove. In these particular cases, the main motivation has been sustainability, which is so important to Gen Z in particular that they are willing to pay extra for products that are produced in a sustainable way, according to First Insight research. Generation Z is increasingly buying and selling luxury, and consumers are making conscious and smarter purchasing decisions, with sustainability playing a more motivating role, said Sasha Skoda, Head of Women at The RealReal. Questions arose as to whether resale is as sustainable a practice as the public would like to think. Recent studies have provided conflicting evidence regarding the environmental effects of the circular economy practices such as renting and reselling items. But the popularity of the circular economy concept has widened the appeal of resale. The demand for resale now goes beyond clothing. Poshmark added a pet products category in February, while The RealReal launched a Collectibles and Electronics category in August, as a way to buy and sell unused household items.

