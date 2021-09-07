Fashion
How to wear this flowing maxi dress from summer to fall
This time of year can be tricky for online shopping. Are we stopping investing in hot pieces in favor of fall cuts? Plus, it’s still hot outside and it can be very tempting to scroll through all the cute summer styles. Weren’t ready to give up our craving dresses, but short summer dresses no longer call our name.
Honestly, all we want to wear right now are loose dresses swaying in the breeze. At the same time, however, we were also counting the days until we could adopt autumnal hues. Fortunately, we don’t have to choose between the seasons in which we have found a dream dress which offers the best of both worlds.
Get theThe Drop – Women’s Britt Ruffle Maxi Tent Dress for $ 60 at Amazon!Please note that prices are correct as of the published date, September 6, 2021, but are subject to change.
The Drop – Women’s Britt Ruffle Maxi Tent Dress is the perfect transitional piece. With a flowing, crisp cut, you’ll never want to take it off again. This Amazonian gem is cut from a buttery soft fabric that is both thick and light. A customer says the soft material is luxurious. It is rare to find a dress as comfortable as it is elegant. Goal!
With three different color options to choose from, you can’t go wrong. And since all the shades harmonize with the neutral palette, this versatile ruffle dress will surely work with any outfit. The Black is a sophisticated take on the LBD, a wardrobe staple you can wear in any season. Nude Ginger definitely has a summery appeal, especially if you still have a golden glow. I had a weakness for the mushroom, a beautiful beige that looks like fall. This top rated tent dress may be one of our favorite fashion finds! Of course, other buyers agree. One reviewer praised it: I tried on many tiered dresses from different brands and most looked like tents on me. This one had a nice flowy cut without looking massive.
We love that you can cross the adjustable shoulder straps at the back, and the hidden pockets are another bonus! Equip this maxi dress with sandals or sneakers for a late summer evening, or pull on a denim jacket and ankle boots for fall. You can even wear it with a chunky knit and cinch your waist with a belt for a refined look. Get yourself a dress that can do both: thrive in summer or fall.
