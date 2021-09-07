Ksubi bows at NYFW and plans global expansion

SYDNEY Australian denim and street wear the Ksubi label makes its solo debut on the New York Fashion Week program this week, ahead of a global retail expansion program.

Today, the brand will open a week-long pop-up art gallery in the former Opening Ceremony space at 35 Howard Street, where New York street artist Hidji World and visual artist and performer Travis Rogers of Dnt Wtch TV will design and produce an art installation featuring live painting and workshops for young local artists, as well as an art showcase curated by Ksubi that will feature 10 emerging artists.

A limited edition Ksubi x Hidji capsule of 27 pieces of men’s clothing, women’s clothing and accessories, priced at $ 90 to $ 390. on Greene Street and La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles starting September 8, with other key retailers to follow.

Two looks from the second Ksubi x Hidji World collaboration, Family and Friends, which will launch at New York Fashion Week on September 7 at a pop-up art gallery in SoHo.

The pop-up installation, Ksubis solo NYFW debuts after several previous small ties at the event with Jeremy Scott and Kith tracks triple-digit year-over-year growth for the brand across all channels over the past few years.

The company is on track to deliver AU $ 140 million, or $ 103.4 million at the current exchange rate, in revenue for fiscal 2022, according to Ksubi CEO Craig King, up from 100 million Australian dollars in 2017, or $ 75.5 million at the average exchange rate for the period.

Seventy percent of sales are currently in the United States, where about half of the brands and more than 200 global wholesalers are located. According to King, the brand is now one of the top performers in Kith, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Over the next 12 months, the company will enter a new phase of retail deployment, with six new Ksubi stores slated to open in Sydney, Melbourne, London, Chicago, Miami and a second location in New York, this time in upscale neighborhoods, in 2022. of a broader deployment strategy to have 20 Ksubi stores operating in gateway cities across the world over the next four years.

Our plan is to build a great global brand from Australiasaid the king. Ultimately, when we figured out where we’d like to be, there are about 20 cities. So you would think of Berlin, Paris, Tokyo, maybe Seoul. There is certainly room for more in the United States, where they were particularly strong.

A look from the second Ksubi x Hidji World collaboration, Family and Friends, which premieres at New York Fashion Week on September 7 at a pop-up art gallery in SoHo. – Credit: Steven Luangpakdy

Founded on the beaches of northern Sydney in 1999, originally as Tsubi, the brand’s signature arty T-shirts and distressed jeans quickly caught the attention of top local retailers. Ksubis’ first store, City of the Dead, launched in Bondi Beach in 2004, the first of six that would open in Australia. A store in New York followed in 2005, as did celebrity recognition.

In 2006, a brand dispute with American shoe maker Tsubo forced the name change to Ksubi. Three years later, the company collapsed in debt of over A $ 8 million, or $ 6.4 million.

In 2013, the brand was acquired by Los Angeles-based private equity firm Breakwater Investment Management. In 2015, the Australian street wear The General Pants Co. chain has signed an exclusive long-term license and distribution rights agreement for distribution in the southern hemisphere. King, then Managing Director of General Pants, also took over as CEO of Ksubi, relinquishing his role as General Pants in 2019 to focus solely on Ksubi.

In 2016, General Pants entered into a brand joint venture with Breakwater, with several private investors, and work began to rebuild the company. Since then Ksubi has returned to its headquarters and has been creatively headed out of Sydney. Brad Triffitt is the brand’s current Creative Director.

A look from the second Ksubi x Hidji World collaboration, Family and Friends, which premieres at New York Fashion Week on September 7 at a pop-up art gallery in SoHo. – Credit: Steven Luangpakdy

Men’s clothing accounts for 60% of sales, with men even being a priority for the brand’s new line of jewelry, launched a year ago. Harlem rapper A $ AP TyY recently shot a video on the streets of New York City promoting the brand’s new Gold Line collection.

The most expensive items are jackets and jewelry, which can fetch $ 1,000 and $ 800, respectively. But ultra-touch denim that sells for between $ 200 and $ 300 is still the lifeblood of the brand, said King, accounting for 70 percent of sales.

It’s not really about what it is [Ksubi] was, this is about who he is today, this is the thing to focus on, King said.

