LaQuan Smith is in an empire state of mind – WWD

LaQuan Smith is atop the Empire State Building – and on top of the world looking at the city that brought him here.

“For me, having my show here represents the strength and dynamism of New York, it represents luxury and black excellence. No one else has done this, and that means I can break down barriers and reach new heights, ”the high-Queens fashion designer said during a preview, inspecting the coverage of buildings below. .

At New York Fashion Week Thursday night, Smith will showcase his spring collection in the Art Deco skyscraper, marking the first time the New York landmark has hosted a fashion show in 90 years of history.

Eleven years after starting his business, through twists and turns, it’s time for Smith to shine.

Sales of its stylish and sexy clothing increased 87% from fall 2020, and total revenue increased 74%. “Our bestsellers are our mesh bodysuits,” he said, refusing to share the income. “I don’t know where the women wear them!

Its list of resellers is also growing, with 15 new retail accounts this year. Now, customers can purchase these bodysuits, patent pencil skirts and corset tops at Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom. And he has a collaboration with Puma early next year. “I’ve always wanted to do sexy athletics,” he smiles as he relaxes on the sofa in the Empire State Building’s green room.

“More people have been receptive to the idea of ​​me as a designer,” he said, acknowledging the racial calculation in America and in the fashion industry. “I don’t think my success has changed, but it has spread. He is also a CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund finalist.

Smith, 33, caught Hollywood’s attention even before he had a collection.

And even now, every few days, one of her looks is worn by a celebrity – in an ad campaign (Kim Kardashian in a rose gold leather jumpsuit for her KKW scent), on a red carpet (Maggie Q in a black bodysuit and shattered glass beaded pencil skirt at the premiere of “The Protégé”) – and at the Élysée Palace of French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris (Hailey Bieber in the beige dress with bare belly heard “around the world) .

“I think it was so appropriate! And I love that she made a splash, which is great for a LaQuan woman, ”said the designer, who had pictures of David Bowie and Iman on her moodboard for the fall 2021 collection with the dress on. “I thought she looked fancy, she didn’t look trashy. She and Justin looked great.

Hailey Baldwin, wearing LaQuan Smith, and Justin Bieber in Paris on June 21, 2021.

KCS Press / MEGA

There are more surprises to come next week when he first attends the Met Gala. “It’s going to be exciting just to be in the room,” he said, not speaking about who he is dressing.

His work will also be exhibited in the exhibition “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute.

“When I think of American fashion, it’s informal and eclectic, with references to old-fashioned Hollywood glamor, the Harlem Renaissance, hip-hop and so much more,” Smith said.

As for him, “I tried to define what sexy looks like because he has such a bad reputation. People think of it as trash. I want to be sexy and comfortable. There is a way to represent what that is. is the sexy in American fashion.And that doesn’t mean you have to show your whole body.

LaQuan Smith, fall 2021

Courtesy of LaQuan Smith

Smith makes no secret that he wants to be the next name for a house designer. The buzz is buzzing, but the business side is still under construction.

“I’m not quite emerging, but I haven’t hit the surface yet. It’s microwave popcorn, ”he said, acknowledging he was at a pivotal point, still small and independent with just 15 employees, and producing all of his clothes in New York City, which is a point of pride. “I need better marketing and better publicity. We could do better in e-commerce. And in a broader perspective, I am looking for financial partners. My resellers are growing, which improves my cash flow, but really expands my collection, I want to get into shoes, accessories, perfumes and I am looking for a distribution agreement.

“I think sometimes it wasn’t a fashion school but a business school that I should have gone to,” said Smith, who didn’t go to fashion school.

“Being rejected by FIT and Parsons, I didn’t know what to do, but I knew I had talent and a few followers. It was the MySpace era and I was charging $ 100 for a dress. Girls have been hitting me since middle school. So I had a little push aside.

Sewing her own clothes and selling them through social media was her primary source of income for fashion.

“Even now it’s so ironic because FIT is going to ask me to come and talk to the students. And I’m like, ‘You know you’ve all rejected me!’ But I’m doing it anyway because it’s the right thing to do. And I’m talking about the process of striving for what you want and believing in yourself. I am not promoting not to go to school but I am promoting to follow your dream and your heart. I think when you are young you can be consumed with too many opinions on what to do. But when you gain self-esteem, you can see, “This is my trajectory. This is my five-year plan and my ten-year plan. Write these things down, come up with vision boards, ”he advised.

And go out and mingle.

In the days of COVID-19, what he missed, and thinks aspiring designers probably did too, was networking. “Being able to rub shoulders with politicians, photographers and artists… that’s the beauty of going out in New York. You can have a fabulous time and a few weeks later you’re having coffee with someone you could collaborate with. New York is a melting pot of amazing things, ”he said.

Smith made the most of it, being his own brand before he had one.

The first celebrity he dressed was Lady Gaga in 2009 for the Much Music Awards – and it was a fluke.

“I lived in New York making these 3D leggings and they kept calling me the ‘leggings boy’. I would do 15 pairs a night and wear them myself. I used to go to Bryant Park during fashion week, do runways, and people would take a picture with me and say, “Can I feel your legs? Are they sharp ‘?’ If I saw a woman who inspires me, I chase her down and give her a pair wrapped with my business card. It was in the days of blogging, and the girls were showing up in those leggings.

Cut to a trip to the supermarket with her mother; he flips through the tabloids for Pathmark in Queens and sees Gaga in her leggings. “I was jumping up and down. I didn’t have public relations, I didn’t have a marketing team. That’s the beauty of New York, ”he said.

He later found out that Gaga’s stylist Nicola Formichetti had somehow got his hands on the leggings. It was the spark and soon Rihanna wore her full body suit in her 2009 “Rude Boy” video.

“It led to tailor-made work and celebrity work. That’s really how I built my business, from a celebrity perspective, ”said the designer, nodding to another cornerstone of American fashion: Hollywood.

(His own pop culture influences can be traced back to Lil ‘Kim and Jenny from the Block. One of his favorite films is Robert Altman’s 1994 fashion week satire, “Pret-a-Porter,” in especially the scenes with Thierry Mugler, an obvious inspiration for LaQuan’s love of a corset.)

Smith launched his first collection at New York Fashion Week in 2010; in 2014, Serena Williams was closing her water goddess-themed salon show at the Peninsula Hotel, and Diane Von Furstenberg, Sandra Bernhard and Common were among the guests, all thanks to supporter André Leon Talley from the beginning.

It took a long time for the designer to learn how to build a product line. “In the beginning, my pieces were bigger and better performing, which is why a lot of celebrities turned to clothes. But now women don’t just come for that special piece, they build an entire outfit, ”he said. “I want women to not even need Spanx to feel ripped off,” he explained of his reason for being.

Mentoring from Talley, Carine Roitfeld and Tom Ford (generous, given that Smith doesn’t shy away from wanting to be the next Tom Ford), helped him think on a bigger scale what the LaQuan woman was wearing of the day. in the evening.

A look from the LaQuan Smith RTW Spring 2022 collection.

Lexie Moreland / WWD

“When I started it was so hard to get help and recognition. I remember sneaking into Bryant Park and talking to Fern Mallis. That’s why it’s important to give back because so many people have taken 10 minutes of their day for me, ”Smith said.

It all leads to the Empire State Building.

“I want people to experience the glamor of the LaQuan lifestyle,” he said of the collection, which will showcase the Art Deco interior, with lots of leather, and will include eight styles. tracks available for purchase on-site through sponsor AfterPay. Priced at $ 215 to $ 395, they’re more accessible than its main line, from $ 450 to $ 20,000.

“This show is a testament to what it feels like to develop a business and build a fashion empire in New York City. I wish I could have a camera around me to film me all day, because I would love to make a documentary. It’s so much that people don’t see, ”he said, posting it. “There are a lot of risks and rewards and there is nothing else that I prefer to do.”