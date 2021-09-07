Fashion
Ksubi bows in NYFW and plans global expansion – WWD
SYDNEY – Australian denim and streetwear brand Ksubi is making its solo debut on the New York Fashion Week schedule this week, ahead of a global retail expansion schedule.
Today, the brand will open a week-long pop-up art gallery in the former Opening Ceremony space at 35 Howard Street, where New York street artist Hidji World and visual artist and performer Travis Rogers of Dnt Wtch TV will design and produce an art installation featuring live painting and workshops for young local artists, as well as an art showcase curated by Ksubi that will feature 10 emerging artists.
A limited edition Ksubi x Hidji capsule of 27 pieces of men’s clothing, women’s clothing and accessories, priced at $ 90 to $ 390 – the brand’s second Hidji collaboration – will be on display at the pop-up and then available for purchase from both Ksubi stores. U.S. stores on Greene Street and La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles starting September 8, with other key retailers to follow.
The pop-up installation, Ksubi’s solo debut at NYFW – after several previous small ties at the event with Jeremy Scott and Kith – follows triple-digit year-over-year growth for the brand on all channels in recent years.
The company is on track to deliver AU $ 140 million, or $ 103.4 million at the current exchange rate, in revenue for fiscal 2022, according to Ksubi CEO Craig King, up from 100 million Australian dollars in 2017, or $ 75.5 million at the average exchange rate. the period.
Seventy percent of sales are currently in the United States, where about half of the brand’s more than 200 global wholesale dealers are located. According to King, the brand is now one of the top performers in Kith, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue.
Over the next 12 months, the company will enter a new phase of retail deployment, with six new Ksubi stores slated to open in Sydney, Melbourne, London, Chicago, Miami and a second location in New York, this time in upscale neighborhoods, in 2022. of a broader deployment strategy to have 20 Ksubi stores operating in gateway cities across the world over the next four years.
“Our plan is to build a great global brand from Australia,” King said. “At the end of the day, when we figured out where we’d like to be, there are about 20 cities. So you would think of Berlin, Paris, Tokyo, maybe Seoul. There is certainly room for more in the United States, where we are particularly strong.
Founded on the beaches of northern Sydney in 1999, originally as Tsubi, the brand’s iconic arty t-shirts and distressed jeans quickly caught the attention of top local retailers. Ksubi’s first store, City of the Dead, launched in Bondi Beach in 2004 – the first of six to open in Australia. A store in New York followed in 2005, as did celebrity recognition.
In 2006, a brand dispute with American shoe maker Tsubo forced the name change to Ksubi. Three years later, the company collapsed in debt of over A $ 8 million, or $ 6.4 million.
In 2013, the brand was acquired by Los Angeles-based private equity firm Breakwater Investment Management. In 2015, Australian streetwear chain General Pants Co. signed a long-term exclusive license and distribution rights agreement for distribution in the southern hemisphere. King, then Managing Director of General Pants, also took over as CEO of Ksubi – moving away from his role as General Pants in 2019 to focus solely on Ksubi.
In 2016, General Pants entered into a brand joint venture with Breakwater, with several private investors, and work began to rebuild the company. Since then Ksubi has returned to its headquarters and has been creatively headed out of Sydney. Brad Triffitt is the brand’s current Creative Director.
Men’s clothing accounts for 60% of sales, with men even being a priority for the brand’s new line of jewelry, launched a year ago. Harlem rapper A $ AP TyY recently shot a video on the streets of New York City promoting the brand’s new “Gold Line” collection.
The most expensive items are jackets and jewelry, which can fetch $ 1,000 and $ 800, respectively. But ultra-touch denim – which sells for between $ 200 and $ 300 – remains the “lifeblood” of the brand, said King, accounting for 70% of sales.
“It’s not really about what [Ksubi] was, this is what it is today, this is the thing to focus on, ”King said.
Sources
2/ https://wwd.com/fashion-news/designer-luxury/ksubi-bows-at-nyfw-plots-global-expansion-1234907658/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]