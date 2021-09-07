Banana Republic is repositioning itself

Banana republic incorporates trends and styles from the past to create a new genre, starting this fall.

It’s at the heart of how the 43-year-old Banana republic, struggling for a long time with the loss of market share and relevance, is repositioning itself, modernizing itself and aiming for a better future. The fall 2021 campaign, themed The New Look, kicks off today.

Reimagined every detail of the customer experience in the form of democratic, accessible and inclusive luxury, said Sandra Stangl, president and CEO of Gap Inc.’s Banana Republic division, in a statement.

From immersive product stories seen in-store and on digital platforms to the up-to-date quality of product designs and fabrics, customers will see high experiences and detail at all touchpoints.

In an interview last week, Ana Andjelic, Bananas Brand Manager, explained that the essence of the new banana is really the essence of the old one. We are modernizing it in a way that combines three particular influences. We mixed the iconic American look, the imaginary of San Francisco and the late 90s. Just as punk and yuppie defined a decade, and grunge and metrosexual clashed in the same streets, The New Look scrambles dress codes. Call it post-genre fashion. Or call it utterly post-fashion.

Offering more details on Bananas’ new fashion formula, she cited elements that include design influences from Bonnie Cashin and Claire McCardell who set style standards for America in the 50s and 60s with features. , dividers and overlays, and materials that drape and allow movement when women were beginning to take on new roles in society.

The second inspiration is the creative spirit of San Francisco, home of the founders of Banana Republics, Mel and Patricia Ziegler. They developed the famous safari look using recycled military clothing that catapulted Banana into the ’80s and’ 90s. The Zieglers originally called their business Banana Republic Travel & Safari Clothing Company.

Third, Bananas blends into the spirit of the late ’90s, a metrosexual look revolving around costumes and skirts for a more work-friendly approach.

By combining these three influences, you get the new look of Banana Republic, Andjelic said. There is a blurring of the distinctions between luxury, street, evening and casual, with obviously a very clear point of view.

The New Look is less about style and more about life, Andjelic added. The keywords are utilitarian chic and modern casualwear. Her safari meets tuxedo, formal wear meets casual wear, menswear meets womenswear, vintage meets couture, functionality meets imagination.

Andjelic said the repositioning was a work in progress, although since the start of the campaigns, several hero looks in suede trench coat, suede trench coat, cargo pants, leather jacket, safari pants and white shirts are on the line. front and center.

The key is to have a casual mix that can be dressed up, or something dressy that can be worn casual. That’s the crux of the BR look, she said.

What is being shown for the first time this week is not subtle, she said. It’s an unveiling for sure, but stay tuned for what we have to offer in the near future.

The banana classics, i.e. cashmere, wool sweaters and chinos, are not abandoned, as the hope is to retain historical customers while attracting new ones. We keep as many doors open as possible for the brand, said Andjelic.

The banana has sometimes been quite promotional, sometimes even distributing discount coupons at the entrance of stores. The posture is changing, Andjelic suggested. Our goal is to convey excellent value for money and to focus on building brand equity and protecting full prices. We are playing in the space of modern luxury, but it is also about the availability of buildings. We are a modern, democratic and inclusive luxury. Inclusiveness, she added, extends to age, gender, race and height.

The campaign emphasizes leather and suede, reworked in the form of familiar photojournalist vests and cargo pants from BR, as well as modernized leather suits, suede shorts and separate blazers. The materials that Banana’s reputation for a long time are back: soft wool, Italian merino wool, silk and cashmere. In addition to clothing for men and women, Banana offers eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags and perfumes.

To continue the repositioning, the brand presents on September 28 a theme of imagined worlds reflecting Banana Republic as it was originally conceived as a fictional, distant and unknown place to explore. The Banana Republics team sees this premise as a stepping stone to redefine fashion, design, activism, sustainability and creativity. The New Look and Imagined Worlds campaigns will be broadcast on digital, social and media channels.

Banana has reduced its fleet of stores. In 2020, it was revealed that 130 units will close by early 2024, but executives indicated last week that they are also modernizing stores, thinking holistically to improve customer experiences, from services to hospitality and style to store design and merchandising.

Banana has what CEO Stangl called a very clear vision of what this iconic American company can be and what we need to do in terms of product quality and design, packaging and service, our digital experiences. and our experiences in our stores, to bring that vision to life. This fall is just the start for Banana Republic. It has the possibility of being an eternal brand, always relevant, always current, never not modern.

Bananas’ repositioning efforts are hardly surprising given that the team at the top are new and were purposefully created to reinvigorate a brand blocked by a staid image. Stangl, who was hired in November 2020, previously co-founded MINE, a pure-play home business. Previously, she was an executive at Williams Sonoma for 23 years and president of merchandising and business development for Restoration Hardware.

In February 2021, Stangl brought in Andjelic, who had previously worked at Mansur Gavriel and Rebecca Minkoff. The designers work under his supervision.

Sales at Banana Republic continued to decline, and the most recent quarter fell 15% from 2019, with permanent store closings contributing about 10% of that sales decline, and international closures related to COVID-19 resulting in 1% of that drop in two months. annual basis. Nonetheless, Sonia Syngal, CEO of Gap Inc., said she was pleased with the creative progress and quarter-over-quarter momentum.