Advertising Beyonc and Jay-Zs Tiffany criticized by friends of Basquiat | Fashion

Close friends of artist Jean-Michel Basquiat have spoken out against jeweler Tiffany’s ad that shows Beyonc and Jay-Z posing in front of one of his paintings saying it wasn’t really what he was talking about .

The 1982 Basquiats work Equals Pi sits behind the couple in the countryside as Beyonc wears a 128.54-carat yellow diamond, the first black woman to have done so.

I had seen the ad a few days ago and was horrified, said Alexis Adler, former roommate of the Basquiats. the daily beast. Adler says that marketing and commodifying Jean and his art at this point really isn’t Jean’s goal. Basquiats studio assistant Stephen Torton said: They wouldn’t have let Jean-Michel into a Tiffany if he wanted to use the restroom or if he had gone to buy an engagement ring and pulled out a wad of money out of his pocket.

Adler added that he was not satisfied with the way Basque art was experienced. Unfortunately, museums are late in coming to the art of Jeans, so most of his art is in private hands and people cannot see this art except for shows. Why display it as an accessory to an ad?

Al Diaz, another friend and collaborator added: People think his association with luxury was because he was in awe of this shit, but he doesn’t care.

In response, a representative for Tiffany said: The beauty of art is that it can be interpreted in many ways. All the important works provoke thought and create a dialogue. Jean-Michel Basquiats Equals Pi is no different, and we are happy to be able to share this work with the world.

The Tiffany campaign is not the first time that luxury fashion brands have incorporated Basquiats art into their products. Recently, his art has featured in collaborations with Coach, Yves Saint Laurent, Comme des Garons as well as Uniqlo, Supreme, Dr Martens and Urban Decay.

Others have said that Basquiat would have appreciated his art being used in this way. Basquiat was obsessed with fame, actor said julia fox in Diet Pradas Instagram comments. He would love to have Queen Beyonce and her husband pose in front of his art. Fashion designer Daphne Guinness commented: Having known him a little, I don’t think he’s upset.

In March, David Stark, president of Artestar which owns the worldwide rights to Basquiat’s art, said the artists’ relationship with their commercially used work had changed since Basquiat’s death in 1988. He said Daily Jing: It’s not only accepted now, but these brand partnerships are somehow expected now. When I talk to artists about doing collaborations now, they are very enthusiastic, whereas 10-15 years ago they were very careful before doing anything.

Jean-Michel Basquiat poses with his art in 1985. Photograph: Lizzie Himmel / AP

Beyonce’s wearing of the stone has already been controversial, with some claiming it to be a blood diamond mined by workers in colonial South Africa, before it was sold to the founder of Tiffany, Charles Tiffany in 1877. Beyonc’s mother, Tina lawson, defended the singer’s decision to carry the stone. How many of your socially conscious activists own diamonds? I thought so! she wrote in the comments section of Giros’ Instagram feed. Well guess what, did you go and try to verify where the diamond came from? Probably not. Knowles hinted that critics should verify the origin of the silver rings and leather they wore, in case there were any similar origin stories.

In response to the claims, a spokesperson for Tiffany said the yellow stone was not a blood diamond. Tiffany & Co is strongly committed to the responsible sourcing of all of our diamonds. Tiffany & Co recognizes the complicated and sometimes turbulent past of the mining industry and has been a pioneer and leader in championing responsible mining efforts.