Kimberley Garner Goes Without A Bra In A VERY revealing see-through sequin dress

Kimberley Garner showed off her slender figure as she posed in a see-through dress during a last-minute fitting for the Venice Film Festival on Monday.

The swimwear designer, 30, went bra-less under the eye-catching garment that was covered in silver sequins to preserve her modesty.

The form-fitting form of the former Made In Chelsea star dress made the most of her hourglass figure as she posed with her sunglasses in hand for a series of snaps she posted on Instagram.

Kimberley’s incredibly flat stomach was visible under the sheer material, which showcased every inch of her tanned figure,

Her blonde hair was tied back in a ponytail with a few locks hanging down the front, framing her pretty facial features.

Sharing a series of snaps of herself in the dress on Instagram, she wrote: “Gatsby / rocknroll – last minute fittings for Venice FF.”

Kimberley has spent a busy summer posing on beaches around the world in her own designs, most notably at the Cannes Film Festival in France in July.

Last week, she shared a few snaps of herself in a black bikini as she posed on the white sand beach at Cape Juluca, a Belmond hotel on the Caribbean island of Anguilla.

She could be seen wearing the dark swimsuit that left her toned stomach exposed.

The star posed on her side with her thigh exposed, showing off her incredible figure.

Kimberley captioned the snaps: “Just like you are @kimberleylondon.”

The businesswoman took advantage of the summer with her boyfriend, whom she has yet to name.

The influencer previously surprised fans when she revealed she called off a secret wedding and ended a long-term relationship last summer.

Speaking to MailOnline in September 2019, Kimberley confirmed that she broke up with her former boyfriend.

The businesswoman said: “I ended the relationship recently. It was three really wonderful years and we are still good friends today. ‘