How Open Education wants to change the fashion industry

The fashion industry was once an impenetrable fortress, but every decade since the turn of the millennium has brought fundamental changes to a line of business that reflects both our values ​​and our weaknesses like no other.

The industry had already started to collapse in the first decade of the 2000s. The information age introduced e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales strategies that shattered brick and mortar businesses. mortar as well as wholesale and markup (“fire sale”) businesses that have capitalized on the failures of mass consumption.

Over the past decade, however, the technological revolution has given way to a social and environmental revolution that has forced the industry to look in the mirror and be transparent in a whole new way. What the world saw was not pretty.

The fashion industry’s first victims of the lockdown of 2020 were garment workers across Asia, Latin America and Africa who suddenly found themselves empty-handed when major brands canceled their orders. The horrific police murder of George Floyd, documented by Daniella Frazier, shone the spotlight on brands, as former and current employees called out to them about their unchecked racism on social media and in the press.

Racism and pollution often go hand in hand. The fashion industry’s profit model depends on “sacrificial land” and “sacrificial people,” as Naomi Klein calls on the world’s majority to support mass production of clothing on a scale beyond human consumption. This model has also generated a global waste crisis. By tracing these habits and mapping them, the Slow Factory Foundation, a non-profit organization that works at the intersection of climate justice and culture, is dedicated to exposing the broken systems that made up the fashion empire and also works with industry partners to design systems for a fair and climate-positive world.

Change is constant, as the saying goes, which means traditional educational institutions struggle to keep up as industry leaders develop best practices in real time. At the most basic level, the number of BIPOC professors teaching fashion in traditional colleges and universities remains much lower than the number of white professors, an even more pronounced disparity when it comes to full professors. To understand and then dismantle structural racism in fashion, we must be prepared to critique the way colonialism and white supremacy are embedded in the schools that define commerce, from style and production to professionalism and status. To respond effectively to an unstable climate future, we must adopt a-learning. This is why we believe in Open education, a framework based on a free, accessible and ever-changing body of knowledge that is essential for cultivating a new generation of fashion leaders who will design in a way that respects the human rights of workers and the valuable value of healthy ecosystems. Unlearning has been a hot topic during the 2020 lockdown and the ongoing movement for black lives. Unlearning harmful and oppressive ideas, values ​​and processes is a deep and lifelong process. As Dr Max Liboiron says in his book Pollution is colonialism (which is also part of the Slow Factory Foundation’s Open Education Book Club), “Environmentalism generally does not deal with colonialism and often reproduces it.” In the United States and across the occupied Indigenous lands of the Americas, six states have banned the teaching of critical race theory, along with an increase in popular attacks on critical thinking. The Slow Factory Foundation has made our Open Education program freely available and digitally accessible to the general public since spring 2020, as a direct evolution of our live study rooms (the largest gathering of climate justice advocates and leaders of The fashion industry). Our online program has grown from 1,000 students to nearly 20,000 by the end of the year, and we now offer the Open Edu Summer School to explore topics around the rapid rise of fashion, textile waste and second-hand market. Thanks to the support of Vestiaire Collective, the Slow Factory Foundation may pay instructors above market rates to deliver these seminar courses to people around the world who cannot afford the exorbitant costs of traditional higher education, as well as professionals in the world. industry seeking to change the industry from the inside out.