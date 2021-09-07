Fashion
How Open Education wants to change the fashion industry
The fashion industry was once an impenetrable fortress, but every decade since the turn of the millennium has brought fundamental changes to a line of business that reflects both our values and our weaknesses like no other.
The industry had already started to collapse in the first decade of the 2000s. The information age introduced e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales strategies that shattered brick and mortar businesses. mortar as well as wholesale and markup (“fire sale”) businesses that have capitalized on the failures of mass consumption.
Over the past decade, however, the technological revolution has given way to a social and environmental revolution that has forced the industry to look in the mirror and be transparent in a whole new way. What the world saw was not pretty.
The fashion industry’s first victims of the lockdown of 2020 were garment workers across Asia, Latin America and Africa who suddenly found themselves empty-handed when major brands canceled their orders. The horrific police murder of George Floyd, documented by Daniella Frazier, shone the spotlight on brands, as former and current employees called out to them about their unchecked racism on social media and in the press.
Racism and pollution often go hand in hand. The fashion industry’s profit model depends on “sacrificial land” and “sacrificial people,” as Naomi Klein calls on the world’s majority to support mass production of clothing on a scale beyond human consumption. This model has also generated a global waste crisis. By tracing these habits and mapping them, the Slow Factory Foundation, a non-profit organization that works at the intersection of climate justice and culture, is dedicated to exposing the broken systems that made up the fashion empire and also works with industry partners to design systems for a fair and climate-positive world.
Change is constant, as the saying goes, which means traditional educational institutions struggle to keep up as industry leaders develop best practices in real time. At the most basic level, the number of BIPOC professors teaching fashion in traditional colleges and universities remains much lower than the number of white professors, an even more pronounced disparity when it comes to full professors. To understand and then dismantle structural racism in fashion, we must be prepared to critique the way colonialism and white supremacy are embedded in the schools that define commerce, from style and production to professionalism and status.
To respond effectively to an unstable climate future, we must adopt a-learning. This is why we believe in Open education, a framework based on a free, accessible and ever-changing body of knowledge that is essential for cultivating a new generation of fashion leaders who will design in a way that respects the human rights of workers and the valuable value of healthy ecosystems. Unlearning has been a hot topic during the 2020 lockdown and the ongoing movement for black lives. Unlearning harmful and oppressive ideas, values and processes is a deep and lifelong process.
As Dr Max Liboiron says in his book Pollution is colonialism (which is also part of the Slow Factory Foundation’s Open Education Book Club), “Environmentalism generally does not deal with colonialism and often reproduces it.” In the United States and across the occupied Indigenous lands of the Americas, six states have banned the teaching of critical race theory, along with an increase in popular attacks on critical thinking.
The Slow Factory Foundation has made our Open Education program freely available and digitally accessible to the general public since spring 2020, as a direct evolution of our live study rooms (the largest gathering of climate justice advocates and leaders of The fashion industry). Our online program has grown from 1,000 students to nearly 20,000 by the end of the year, and we now offer the Open Edu Summer School to explore topics around the rapid rise of fashion, textile waste and second-hand market. Thanks to the support of Vestiaire Collective, the Slow Factory Foundation may pay instructors above market rates to deliver these seminar courses to people around the world who cannot afford the exorbitant costs of traditional higher education, as well as professionals in the world. industry seeking to change the industry from the inside out.
“The exploitation of female garment workers makes overproduction a profitable business model, one that attracts businessmen who don’t care about fashion as a culture and who see clothes as nothing more than a merchandise, ”says Liz Rickett, co-founder of the nonprofit. Where is present, which operates in the world’s largest textile dump. “The disposable is then rebranded as Convenience and presented to northern women as liberation and self-care, as if effortless consumption somehow equates to earning equal pay, being paid for housework, or nourishing one’s mind, body. and his mind. Rickett says women are told that consuming trendy items is the key to reaching an unattainable level of perfection, while being seen as superficial to invest in their looks. It all adds up to a closet full of excess clothes that evoke shame and regret, which the natural impulse is to purge, throw away or give away our excess without giving it much thought. But the second-hand economy is not a utopia operating outside the operating models that we associate with the production and consumption of clothing. “Second-hand economies rely on operating practices to operate at the scale and pace of the absurdly excessive first-hand industry,” says Rickett.
At the Kantamanto Market in Accra, Ghana, women’s clothing is cheaper than men’s clothing, according to Rickett. Men regularly sell women’s clothing, but the reverse is not so acceptable. Women traders are the most likely to go into debt, and the entire market relies on the work of the kayayei, chief porter women who carry 120 pounds of second-hand clothes through the market. The work these young women do is backbreaking, and some Kayayei are killed when their necks are broken under the crushing weight of excess fashion.
“Empowering women throughout the garment lifecycle is key to catalyzing a cultural divestment from the throwaway,” she says.
The goal of the Slow Factory Foundation with Open Education is to provide access to sustainability literacy with regards to both climate and human rights by offering subjects not taught in mainstream schools. . This approach also invites professionals of all ages to embark on the flow of ever-evolving best practices in racial justice, human rights, climate justice and materials science, and apply these practices to their practice. career in fashion and beyond.
Lifelong unlearning is a movement based on the active elimination of oppressive mindsets that continue to anchor in us the idea that we are separate from nature, that we exist in one way or another. inside nature or that we need it to survive, when in fact we are nature. Unlearning our separation from nature is also the beginning of how we reestablish our relationship with nature. Unlearning is the other half of learning and decentralizing the colonial construction of fashion production and value. Open education establishes new paradigms and best practices necessary to survive and restore nature.
