Upcoming Looks: Can AI Technology Predict Fashion’s Future?

Unlike other industries, fashion technology is still a relatively new and flourishing field. However, newer technologies such as AI-driven automation can be applied in virtually any industry today, and fashion brands are now starting to seize the potential that fashion technology can bring to them, by especially when it comes to offering the best experience to their customers. .

Statistics show that the global clothing market is expected to reach US $ 2.25 trillion by 2025, clearly indicating a demand for clothing and footwear worldwide. Despite the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in these territories, the fashion industry is expected to experience the highest level of growth in Asia-Pacific with China and Japan joining the United States among the largest markets in clothing to the world.

While live fashion shows and fashion shows can be disrupted in some countries, fashion companies continue to virtually release their latest designs and record positive sales. After all, retail therapy has proven to be an effective method of dealing with prolonged blockages for some.

With the evolution of consumer behavior, fashion designers want to be able to better understand what their consumers want, despite the new rules of engagement with the customer. Today, competition in the fashion industry is intense, with more and more local brands making their presence felt in their local markets. The big fashion brands are aware of this and want to be able to meet the needs of their customers according to their ideal fashion desires.

And that’s where AI comes in. Compared to other industries where automation helps create uniformity and cohesive production, AI in fashion is used to create tailor-made outfits for women. men and women. RushOrderTees, the United States-based high-quality custom clothing used AI, Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT) -3 and StyleGan, in particular, not only to design new clothes, but also to predict what people will wear in 2030.

GPT-3 is a language model created by OpenAI that uses deep learning to generate human-like texts. According to RushOrderTees, using identical prompts, GPT-3 has been asked to produce an output for current and future fashion trends. This output has been modified slightly for length and repetition, but not for content or fact checking. These prompts were then used to create images using StyleGan, an AI that generates images based on text input. The images generated by StyleGan have been handed over to human designers for cleaning and updating to ensure they look appropriate.

The company recently responded to a survey on how customers feel about AI-designed clothing. According to their survey, 78% of women and 71% of men believed AI-designed outfits to be stylish, and women’s outfits were considered more fashionable and wearable than men’s. On average, 71% of women and 67% of men would also wear AI-generated outfits.

Here’s what AI predicted fashion trends for in 2030:

AI assisted mode Technology

Fashion retailers are now relying on fashion technology to make their businesses more efficient. And just like RushOrderTees, other fashion brands are also working with AI companies to not only better understand their customers, but also predict what people want to buy and wear in the future.

American startup Delicacy created the first artificial brain in fashion, when its AI scoured the web for fashion trends and the best cuts. Using algorithmic designs, Finesse quickly produces small runs of garments in 25 days. The company says it uses 3D modeling software for all of its gender-neutral garments to cut costs and reduce the amount of waste created during the sample creation process.

In addition to predicting the fashion of the future, clothing companies are also using AI to improve the user experience of their customers. As the pandemic has made it more difficult for customers to try on clothes before buying them, several fashion brands are now using AI to generate an online locker room experience.

Dreaming about AI has developed a tool that harnesses both computer vision and AI to create an online locker room experience for customers. The California-based startup applies deep learning and computer vision to allow customers to customize their clothing style, including their hairstyles and poses.

Another American company, StyleScan uses cutting-edge 3D scanning and virtual testing technology that captures physical garments for consumer viewing. Using augmented reality and 3D technologies, StyleScan enables fashion brands to allow customers to try on outfits virtually. Brands that have implemented StyleScan have seen a 40% reduction in returns since its inception.

As technologies improve and offer greater possibilities, fashion brands will soon be able to take advantage of more tools to give them better visibility not only on their trends with customers, but also to create a whole new shopping experience for them.

For fashion designers, the fear that fashion technology will replace them in the design of new clothing trends should not be a concern. Instead, they should see how they can leverage AI to help them create future-oriented designs for demanding customers.