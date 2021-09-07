How fluid fashion between the sexes must evolve

For years, I was on the hunt for the perfect pants. The wide leg, high waist style that hugs your stomach and lifts your buttocks. The kind that guides your curves, making you feel safe and sexy. At my thinnest in early 2020, I discovered a pair of high waisted button down pants that fit the bill. A sample of a New York-based designer women’s clothing collection, they were on my mind for half the six months; to finally slip into it was like a revelation. Nine months in quarantine, they no longer return. As my waistline increased, my ability to dressly access parts of my personality decreased. The tight pants and delicate blouses I once relied on to tap into my inherent femininity left me uncomfortable and restless. As a gay, cisgender man who has been relegated to boxy menswear for much of my life, I’ve always been in love with women’s fashion for its big statements, hidden details, and flattering proportions. Although I have regained control over how I dress, size continues to dictate a lot of what I can and cannot participate in.

For millions of people, including myself, sexual expression is a lot like nail paint or hair color. What works for me one time may not work for me the next. Building a wardrobe that reflects this range of expression is stabilizing and emotionally fulfilling. According to New York marketing agency Wunderman Thompson, 56% of Gen Z Americans know someone who uses neutral pronouns, while over 50% of Gen Z customers buy based on gender. With nearly 1.2 million non-binary LGBTQ + adults In the United States alone, the demand for fluid fashion is growing. Assigning an aesthetic, size range, or design principle to such a nebulous concept can be tricky. As a result, the industry response has been largely rooted in bland unisex clothing like hoodies, sweatpants, and T-shirts that obscure the body and erase the polarity of feminine and masculine.

Unfortunately, this approach fails those it is meant to serve. Trans, gender non-conforming, and queer shoppers who think beyond binary systems are looking for more than oversized t-shirts and shapeless tracksuits with a “genderless” tag. In truth, gender non-conforming fashion doesn’t have a look. It’s meant to be a buffet of options that allows individuals to go beyond predefined gender roles and dress authentically, regardless of their shape or size. Without a diligent approach to design, a focus on community and genuine representation, efforts to de-generate clothing are doomed to failure.

In recent years, starting small, staying focused, and cultivating community has been key to success for brands serving queer, trans, and gender non-conforming customers.

At present, the fashion system is deeply invested in the binary of genres. Women’s fashion is available in a limited size range, suitable for narrow hips and shoulders, and designed features like curve-fitting darts. Although traditionally masculine clothing offers more possibilities for customization, it leaves those with a smaller build to drown in the fabric, obscuring their body. In a small design studio in Manhattan’s Chinatown, master model maker Ryuhei Oomaru cracked the code for democratizing the cut without sacrificing style. Founder of Oomaru Seisakusho 2 (an industry-oriented design studio) and designer of his own brand Overcoat, Oomaru’s work is fueled by a desire to create ready-to-wear that feels bespoke. “A coat or jacket is comfortable when it rests well on the shoulders,” explains the Tokyo native. “This led me to develop an unconventional model with an adjustable shoulder construction.” After endless fittings, he landed on a dolman sleeve with a large center back tuck that expands and contracts depending on the width and slope of the wearer’s shoulder. Likewise, strategic pleats, pleats, and a bit of extra fabric allow its raglan and set-up sleeves to accommodate both a wide silhouette and a petite waist. “For our pants, we play with the positioning of the seams and darts,” Oomaru explains. “Our wide pants have no side seams and only a crotch, creating a crisp, straight silhouette [that’s flattering on various body types]. “Oomaru’s discoveries are the result of careful design development, a process that many brands are unwilling to undertake for its high financial and time costs. In recent years, starting small, staying focused, and cultivating community has been key to success for brands serving queer, trans, and gender non-conforming customers. Case in pointSyro, the size-inclusive women’s shoe brand founded by Henry Bae and Shaobo Han. The Brooklyn-based line offers a thoughtful line of heels up to a US men’s size 14. Informed by the designers’ distinct aesthetic, it is also influenced by feedback from their audiences online and offline. (This writer cornered the duo in a karaoke bar at a mutual friend’s birthday party to ask for more colors from a contoured pointy toe boot in the collection.) With a similar and focused approach, Kinglsey Gbadegesin founded his namesake brand K.nglsey with a series of sleek tank tops that balance sensuality, strength and polish. Rooted in QTPOC communities and nightlife, the collection of Versace, Celine and Loewe alumni is a one-category perfecting exercise before expanding.



No sex spring 2020 Whether you are looking for very feminine pants and heels or the perfect suit, fashion should help you connect with a truer self, whatever your physique.