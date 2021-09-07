Queen Letizia sends royal fans wild in tight bodycon dress



















Megan Taurus Queen Letizia of Spain stunned royal fans after stepping out in a tight black Maria Malo dress as she attended the first edition of the “Retina Eco” awards in Madrid.

Make a stylish comeback in the public eye on Monday, Queen letizia resumed her royal duties as she headed to the first edition of the ‘Retina Eco’ awards in Madrid. Proving that you can never go wrong with a little black dress, the monarch donned a Maria Malo’s Tight Bardot Style, accessorized with slingback pumps in suede by Carolina Herrera and a Magrit clutch in snakeskin. RELATED: King Felipe & Queen Letizia Say Goodbye to Princess Leonor at the Airport Queen Letizia wore a black Bardot dress by Maria Malo on Monday With an effortless glamorous look, Letizia wore her brunette tresses in a sleek, straight style, and went for natural, rosy makeup for the awards show. Dusting her eyes with a smoky brown shadow with long dark lashes and a subtle touch of bronzer, the royal’s makeup complemented her ALL golden metallic earrings perfectly. READ: The ultra-healthy regimes of European royal ladies revealed The Spanish monarch paired her LBD with gold dangling earrings from TOUS In love with his LBD? River Island is selling a similar dress for £ 22 – and we think Letizia would approve. Featuring a similar bardot neckline and ruffled hem, this flattering silhouette squeezes at the waist with a cute self-tie belt. For a relaxed but tailored fit, wear your favorite new dress with chunky wedges or stiletto heels before heading out on a date. MORE: Queen Letizia of Spain twins with daughters as she enjoys family meal during summer vacation Black Bardot midi dress, £ 22, River island BUY NOW If you’re a fan of the bodycon fit, then Coast has you covered. Reduced to £ 35 on sale, you can also get the royal look for less with this off-the-shoulder midi. Our advice? You better act fast because it is already selling like hot cakes. Black off-the-shoulder midi dress, £ 35, Rating BUY NOW Royal fans are no doubt delighted to see Letizia resume her royal duties after enjoying a few weeks away from the spotlight. In a touching appearance last week, the mum-of-two beckoned to her eldest daughter, Princess Leonor, as she left to start college in the UK. Loading the player … VIDEO: The evolution of the style of Queen Letizia of Spain The 15-year-old, dressed in a striped T-shirt and navy pants, bade farewell to her parents and younger sister, Infanta Sofia, 14, as she prepared to board her flight from Adolfo Suarez Barajas Airport in Madrid. Leonor will be studying for his International Baccalaureate at UWC Atlantic College in Llantwit Major, Wales over the next two years The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

