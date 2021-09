Rise in COVID-19 cases means Partners In Learning fashion show will be a virtual event

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) – Partners In Learning will be canceling its in-person special needs fashion show scheduled for September 14 due to the increase in COVID-19 in Rowan County. According to a press release, a virtual date will be set for fall 2021. There are so many variables to consider when planning an event during a pandemic. Our committee took the time to review the specifics of our event, including current COVID-19 rates, safety recommendations, and the families playing on our show, which led to the difficult decision to go 100% virtual. with this year’s event. Many of our models are medically fragile and it is our responsibility to keep them safe. Our most successful year was our virtual fashion show last year. We hope the community can support us again this year, as they did last year. says Norma Honeycutt, Executive Director. The annual fashion show is in memory of former student Jacob Usher, who died in 2015 at the age of eight of heart disease. Funds raised through this event go directly to programming needs, including adapted equipment and materials, as well as scholarships for families who could not afford the necessary services. Families of children with special needs can face enormous medical and educational costs. Our goal is that no child receives any service because of the family’s financial situation, says Amy Vestal. COVID-19 continues to pose challenges for these families, including accessing essential services such as speech therapy, developmental therapy and physiotherapy. Partners In Learning began providing telehealth services early in the pandemic to help support parents. We are continuing these services during this second wave of COVID-19. The need is greater than ever, with our waiting list of over 420 children. Parents call us daily, begging us to bring their child into our high quality preschool education center. It is not because there is no room in our centers that we cannot support the family. says Cassie Karriker, director of early intervention. Partners In Learning provides home, community and preschool education services. Its home-based developmental therapy is provided in 16 counties in North Carolina and nationally accredited preschool education services at two sites in Salisbury. The organization thanked many sponsors for their support of this year’s event, including: Novant Health as event sponsor; Salisbury Academy, Hotwire Communications, Heart of Salisbury, Miller Davis, Carolina Stamping and Dennis and Kathy Ingold as silver sponsor; Trinity Oaks and Lettered Lily as the child and family godmother. Clothing sponsors include Encore on Main, Tonyan Grace Boutique, Made; Anew & Co., Robins Nest, 3jems, Lora Belle Baby, Caniche, Oxford + Lee, William & Harriette Embroidery and Heart of Salisbury. Donations can be made by sending a check to 2386 Robin Rd. Salisbury, NC 28144 or by visiting learningpartners.org. Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

