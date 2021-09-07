A dress code will be introduced for taxi drivers in Bury

A dress code for taxi drivers should be introduced after complaints that drivers in shorts had their private parts exposed.

Improved driver criminal background checks every six months are also included in a series of new, more stringent licensing rules that will be put in place by the Bury Council.

Call handlers and other non-driving personnel of taxi companies are also subject for the first time to regular DBS checks under new common minimum licensing standards to be adopted by the advice this week.

If the new standards are accepted by the advisers, a dress code will be applied to drivers in Bury for the first time.

A report to Bury Council, by Borough Licensing Officer Michael Bridge, will be presented to full council on Thursday, September 9.

The report gave the reasons for the introduction of a dress code.

He said: Licensing authorities receive numerous complaints every year regarding driver dress standards and related personal hygiene.

In the worst examples, passengers reported that drivers in shorts had their private parts exposed.

Authorities strive to achieve a higher level of licensed driver fleet, and a positive driver image for resident and visiting passengers is part of this standard of professionalism that we aim to achieve.

It’s just for drivers to envision and think about what they wear as a licensed driver, not the uniform.

The code states: All clothing worn by those working as private drivers or in horse-drawn carriages must be in good condition and the driver must adhere to good standards of personal hygiene.

As a minimum standard when working, men should wear pants and a shirt, t-shirt or polo shirt that has a full body and short or long sleeves.

Knee length shorts are acceptable.

Women should wear knee-length pants, a skirt or dress, and a shirt, blouse, t-shirt or polo shirt that has a full body and a short or long sleeve.

Knee length shorts are also acceptable.

Shoes when working as a licensed driver should be secured around the toe and heel.

Under current background check rules, drivers of private rental vehicles and cabs are subject to DBS checks on first application and then every three years.

This means that it is currently the driver’s responsibility to report any criminal matter himself to the licensing authority or to the police to inform the licensing authority if he is aware of the profession of the driver. .









The new rules would mean that all drivers will have to sign up for and maintain the DBS update service so that the board can regularly check for new information at least every six months.

The new standards will result in annual criminal record checks for non-driving taxi operators and staff who have access to reservations.

They will be verified by DBS to ensure that only safe and appropriate people have access to the operator’s records.

The new rules will also strengthen medical examinations of drivers.

Currently, Bury accepts medical exams for up to 12 months, but once the new standards are introduced, that will be reduced to four months.

The changes come as the 10 Greater Manchester Councils seek to adopt similar rules for the 2,000 hackney vehicles, 11,500 private rental vehicles and more than 18,600 drivers currently licensed with these authorities.

A public consultation on the new standards has been undertaken across Greater Manchester.

The report concludes: The golden thread of licensing is public protection.

The consultation allowed us to see that the public is overwhelmingly in favor of the additional guarantees and protection that this project can offer.

If the new standards are accepted, they will be introduced from December 1 of this year.