Old Fashion Trading Days returns to Williamsburg this week | Local News

WILLIAMSBURG – After a year-long hiatus caused by the pandemic, the Old Fashion Trading Days are returning to downtown Williamsburg this week.

Sponsored by the Williamsburg Convention and Tourism Commission, the 38th edition of the Old Fashion Trading Days is scheduled to begin this Thursday and end on Saturday. Installation and vendor registration for this year’s canning competition is expected to begin Wednesday morning.

Over the past years, the Old Fashion Trading Days have provided the city of Williamsburg with a stimulus for visitors to its downtown area, attracting community members, tourists and guests from neighboring communities. The festival features local and regional artists, artisans and musicians while increasing the visibility of businesses in downtown Williamsburg.

This year’s event is slated to provide everything from canning and crafts to live music, beauty pageants and corn-tossing tournaments for fans of the event. As in the past, this year’s Old Fashion Trading Days will feature two stages featuring gospel, bluegrass and country musical entertainment. The Williamsburgs High School Orchestra and Choir will also perform during the event.

At a previous Williamsburg city council meeting, former Williamsburg tourism director Alvin Sharpe, who agreed to help the city until they find a replacement for Sharpes, said the festival would be moved to Main Street towards Maiden Drug. Sharpe also noted that vendor booths would be added to Third Street.

Highlights of the three-day festival include the car show in the parking lot of the Whitley County Judicial Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the beauty pageant for participants up to 18 on Saturday at 10 a.m. and the Sid Strunk Memorial Corn Toss tournament starting at 11am on Saturday.

All entertainment during the Old Fashion Trading Days is free.

Thursday program

The hugely popular canning contest will return and registration opens Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Whitley County Extension Office in downtown Williamsburg, across from Williamsburg Town Hall.

Canning contest entries will be on display Thursday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the extension office.

Gospel group Straight Creek will kick off the live shows on Thursday, performing on the first stage starting at 5 p.m., followed by Immanuel Baptist Church at 6 p.m., Bowling Family at 7 p.m. and Adam Crabb at 8 p.m.

The second stop will feature the groups Black Kettle Swamp at 7 p.m. and Paint Creek at 8 p.m.

Friday schedule

Brought back in 2019, registrations for this year’s vegetable fair will take place on Friday, with registrations starting at 9 a.m. and judging starting at 11 a.m.

The quilt show and canning contest entries will be on display from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the extension office.

The Williamsburg High School Choir will begin the weekend entertainment on the first stage starting at 11 a.m., followed by the high school band performing at 11:30 a.m.

The first stage will feature an Elvis tribute show by Barry Doug Thompson at noon, followed by Bobby Hamblin & The Lawless at 1:30 pm The band Tidal Wave will be after them from 5 pm, followed by Virgil Brown at 6 pm, Chimney Rock Boys at 7 p.m. and Kentucky Just Us at 8 p.m.

The second stage will feature Savanah Faith at 7 p.m. and the County Wide group at 8 p.m.

Saturday program

The auto show kicks off Saturday’s events at the Whitley County Judicial Center from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Registration for the Sid Strunk Memorial Corn Toss tournament will begin at 10 a.m. with the tournament start time scheduled for 11 a.m.

The beauty pageant is scheduled to start at 10 am on the second stage.

The first stage will feature Pine Mountain Dancers at 10:30 a.m., followed by Leanne Hoffman at 1 p.m. and 3 Years Apart at 2 p.m. The band His Heart will bring gospel music to the first stage starting at 4 p.m. They will be followed by The Believers at 5:00 p.m., Wilburn and Wilburn at 6:00 p.m., Les Whisnants at 7:00 p.m. and Les Primitifs at 8:00 p.m.

The band Pistol Whip is due to perform on the second stage at 7 p.m. Saturday night. The West Wind Drive group will follow them from 8 p.m.